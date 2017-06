West Virginia latest state to set fees for electric cars, plug-in hybrids

West Virginia is about to adopt a fee for plug-in vehicle drivers that may cost as much to administer as it will raise in additional road-maintenance funds. The state's Senate Bill 1006 , which was passed earlier this month, indicates that drivers of electric vehicles will pay a fee of $200 a year, while plug-in hybrid drivers will fork over $100 annually. Additionally, West Virginia hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle drivers (probably not too many of those) will pay $200 in state-mandated charges. The fees will go into effect next month.West Virginia isn't exactly a hotbed for plug-in vehicle drivers, however, so those fees aren't likely to make a huge dent in road-funding funds. Within the past five years, West Virginians have purchased about 300 plug-in hybrids and 111 battery-electric vehicles , Inside EVs reports. That means that the plug-in fees would raise about $55,000 a year. That's the equivalent of one Tesla purchased every two years.That said, more states are adding plug-in vehicle fees to ostensibly make up for the funding shortfall caused by more people buying plug-in vehicles and paying less in gas taxes as a result. Earlier this year, California enacted a one-time registration fee of $100 for plug-in vehicles starting in the 2020 model year. Those fees will help fund more than $52 billion in road improvements over 10 years, however.States have been adding plug-in vehicle charges since 2011 in order to raise more money to address a backlog in road repairs . Nebraska, Missouri, Colorado, Idaho, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming are among states that have added such fees, while Kansas, South Carolina, and Tennessee may do the same.Through May, US plug-in vehicle sales were up about 50 percent to about 67,000 vehicles.