Democrat nominee Joe Biden owns a green 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, a wedding gift from his father. As you can watch here, he did a burnout in it with Jay Leno riding shotgun and in the same episode who run a drag race with Colin Powell. In 2010, he told workers at a Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio, that he had had a Jeep parked in his driveway continuously since 1973.

Biden’s father was a car dealer — “Mostly GM,” he told Car and Driver in 2011. Joe Biden is also known as “Amtrak Joe” because of his penchant for riding the Acela line from his home in Delaware to Washington during his more than three decades in the Senate.

“We can take millions of vehicles off the road if we had high-speed rail,” he said in a CNN town hall event last year. "I’ve been a champion of that for the last 25 years. We know the corridors where we could do that.”

Biden has also expressed support for putting more electric vehicles on the road. “We have to take combustion engine vehicles off the road as rapidly as we can,” he said in the same CNN appearance. “But that also can create a significant number of jobs and opportunities for people.”

In case you were wondering, Biden does not own a vintage Pontiac Trans Am with a massive Flaming Chicken hood decal.