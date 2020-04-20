It's easier and more fun than ever to be green
Things sure have changed since Earth Day began 50 years ago. While attitudes are evolving around green cars, one idea that's been slow to change is the misconception that hybrids and electric cars are boring. We know that's not true. Now, more than ever, you've got options if you want to be an eco-conscious driver without being bored out off your mind. Here are a few of our favorites.
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
We fell deeply in love with the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid we had on loan for a year, so much so that our Green Editor John Beltz Snyder almost bought it after it was all over. We toured the country in this thing, spent many a happy family memory in it and generally had some genuine fun with the Pacifica Hybrid. It has a good electric range, tons of space and a lot of wonderful features. Who knew a minivan could could be so cool? Click through the links in our long-term wrap-up to see what makes this plug-in hybrid so special.
Family hauler that isn’t a minivan: Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Simply can't do the minivan thing? The 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid impressed us quite a bit. It's spacious, with three rows, and offers an impressive 36 miles per gallon combined. It is also offered with all-wheel drive, and costs just a tiny bit more than the non-hybrid Highlander. We think it drives better, too. While the highlander is not incredibly exciting, it's capable, comfortable and able to provide some family fun.
Wheel spinner: Chevy Bolt
Range isn't the only thing the Chevy Bolt has going for it. This unassuming EV's electric motor puts 200 tire-squealing horsepower to the front wheels. The fact that this hatchback also has a short wheelbase, good steering feel and a composed ride makes the Bolt a quiet riot to drive.
Gone too soon: Chevy Volt
An early arrival to the green car scene, the Chevrolet Volt paved the way for GM's electrified vehicle program at large. Now it's dead, and too soon. Autoblog Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore eulogized this fantastic plug-in when it whirred off quietly into the sunset.
Potential game changer: Ford Mustang Mach-E
We don't think electric cars are boring — even the affordable ones — but some folks still do. The Ford Mustang Mach-E plans to change that. An enthusiast EV crossover that is powerful and good-looking? No wonder the first edition sold out so fast. This thing is poised to change the way mainstream buyers view electrics, for the better.
Fancy-pants performance: Jaguar I-Pace
If you don't want to wait for the performance bargain EVs to arrive, and have the funds, the Jaguar I-Pace is a hoot to drive. And, you'll look good doing it. Visually interesting with 394 horsepower, all-wheel drive, low center of gravity and loads of grip, this electric Jag had us spending more time on highway cloverleafs than we should.
Really fancy-pants performance: Porsche Taycan
Even more expensive, fancier and more fun than the Jaguar I-Pace is the Porsche Taycan. Electrification is a blast at 167 miles per hour.
Who cares if it’s getting old?: Tesla Model S
Some say it's due for a new generation, and it's even been a while since its facelift, but the Tesla Model S' looks are standing the test of time. Incremental software improvements and over-the-air updates keep the tech fresh, too. After all these years, the S is still the benchmark for electric performance.
Racer: Hyundai Veloster N ETCR
We can't wait to watch the this electric Hyundai Veloster N race in the new Electric Touring Car Racing series. Even better would be if we could get a road-going Veloster N available to customers some day. A lot of greenies like to go fast. Just ask Tesla. Fingers crossed!
EV conversion: Zelectric VW Beetle
Love classic cars but modern, electric powertrains? Check out the beautiful EV conversions from Zelectric. This California outfit specializes in converting various models of classic Volkswagen and Porsche vehicles, but it all started with the Zelectric Bug. These builds don't come cheap, but they're just so damn cool.
Don’t smoke it: Renew cannabis car
Made by retired Dell executive Bruce Dietzen in Florida, the Canna car from Renew Sports Cars features a body made with 100 pounds of hemp fiber. It's lightweight, claimed to be carbon neutral and resistant to dents, as Dietzen demonstrates to Jay Leno by pounding on the hood so hard he hurts his hand. It can be had with a powerful LS crate engine, or with your choice of electric powertrain ranging from economical commuter to "a blistering dragster."