We fell deeply in love with the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid we had on loan for a year, so much so that our Green Editor John Beltz Snyder almost bought it after it was all over. We toured the country in this thing, spent many a happy family memory in it and generally had some genuine fun with the Pacifica Hybrid. It has a good electric range, tons of space and a lot of wonderful features. Who knew a minivan could could be so cool? Click through the links in our long-term wrap-up to see what makes this plug-in hybrid so special.