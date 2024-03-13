Vintage photos: How presidential limos evolved from open convertibles to Biden's armored Cadillac

- US presidents used to ride in unarmored convertibles with open roofs.
- After John F. Kennedy's assassination, presidential cars were customized with safety features.
- Today's presidential limousine is a 20,000-pound, $1.5 million Cadillac known as "The Beast."
US presidents used to ride around in open convertibles. Today, President Joe Biden is driven in a 20,000-pound, $1.5 million armored Cadillac known as "The Beast."
Take a look at how presidential limousines have changed through the years.
President William McKinley, who served from 1897 to 1901, was the first US president to ride in a car, according to the National Archives.
The administration of President Theodore Roosevelt, who succeeded McKinley after his 1901 assassination, was the first to include a government-owned car.
Roosevelt previously drove around in a 1936 Packard Touring Limousine. Then, in 1941, he upgraded to an automobile with bulletproof glass that the Treasury Department had seized from Capone in 1932, according to the US Secret Service.
The car featured a 250-horsepower V8 engine and a sunroof, according to the US Secret Service.
Kennedy's limousine included a hydraulic seat that could be raised 10.5 inches for a better view of the president, but no protective features.
After Kennedy's assassination, presidential cars were customized to prioritize the safety of the commander-in-chief with thick layers of armor.
President Richard Nixon's 1967 Lincoln Continental was constructed with 4,000 pounds of armor, bulletproof glass, and a roof thicker than the cockpit of an F-16 fighter jet, the Los Angeles Times reported.
A 1969 model featured a bumper that could be converted into a platform for Secret Service agents.
President Ronald Reagan began riding in a Cadillac Fleetwood limousine with raised seats and a raised roof so that crowds could see him better, but with security measures such as bulletproof glass.
The Los Angeles Times reported that the 22-foot vehicle, a modified Lincoln Town Car, cost $600,000 and took three years to build.
The Cadillac DTS was a refurbished model from 2005, according to the US Secret Service.
The new model sported 19.5-inch tires and larger windows than previous presidential limousines.
When White House photographer Pete Souza asked Obama if he could ride along in the presidential limousine at the 2013 inauguration parade, he says Obama joked, "But Michelle and I were planning to make out."
Despite the Cadillac exterior, the frame of the car is the same as the Chevrolet Kodiak truck produced by General Motors. The vehicle can seat up to seven people and cost around $1.5 million to build.
The Beast includes a night-vision system, a secure communications system, tear-gas firing capabilities, door handles that can deliver electric shocks, and refrigerators with the president's blood type. With 3-inch thick windows and 8-inch thick armor, it's also bulletproof and sealed against biochemical attacks.