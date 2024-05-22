The best Memorial Day deals at Dick's: Hundreds off Stiga, Blackstone, Solo Stove, Prince and Coleman

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Dick's Memorial Day deals are now live and you can save up to 50% off outdoor gear for the whole family. Including big discounts on brands like Solo Stove, Joola, Prince, Coleman, Yeti, Igloo, and many more. For all of this week's Memorial Day deals from Dick's Sporting Goods head here, or read on to check out our favorite finds, including a 20% off deal on a tournament-style ping pong table from Stiga.

$799.99 at Dick's

The Stiga Onyx table tennis table is designed for indoor use. It folds for easy storage and playback positions. Reviewers of this table have loved the sturdiness of this table and the ease with which they put it together.

Key specs

Tournament-style independent roller chassis w/ heavy-duty 50 x 20mm steel aprons

25mm top wi UV repeat roller coat finish and 50mm wielded H-style legs with integrated leg levers

10-minute assembly w/ 95% pre-assembled out of-the-box

Folds for compact storage

Playback compatible

3-year warranty

$449.98 at Dick's

This sleek grill has Blackstone's Omnivore Griddle Plate technology, which promises to evenly distribute heat to the cooking surface, and keep food protected even in high winds. The four burners can be controlled independently to create four distinct cooking zones. Reviewers commented on the grill's solid quality, durability, and positive cooking performance. One negative experience was cited from Dick's reviewers - they were missing parts in their shipment, and there was damage to the unit they received.

Key specs

36" grill

Fuel type: Propane

4 independently controlled burners

Equipped with an extendable side shelf, paper towel holder, and garbage bag holder

Built-in tool hooks

4 swivel caster wheels

$279.98 at Dick's

Solo Stove fire pits are well known for their ease of use. Reviewers of this model also commented that it's easy to clean up.

Key specs

Portable, smokeless, backyard firepit

Stainless steel stand

Comes in a variety of colors

Can be used on grass or wood deck

Removable base plate and ash pan

$399.99 at Dick's

Another solid ping pong table for sale at Dick's, this one from Prince. It's an indoor table that folds for more compact storage, playback, and easier transport. It includes a pro net and clip set and is lightweight. However, one reviewer recommends having extra help when assembling due to the size of the table.

Key specs

Tabletop: 15mm

Table Dimensions: 108" L x 60" W x 30" H

Assembly time: 15 minutes or less

Wheel diameter: 3" with locking casters

For indoor use

Table finish: matte grey with UV painting

$149.98 at Dick's

Coleman and camping go together like camping and cookouts. Just one reason this Coleman Grill deal is so enticing. The Coleman RoadTrip X-Cursion is compact and ready to travel. Great for camping, tailgating, beach cookouts, or at home.

Key specs

Fuel type: Propane

Portable

Push start ignition

2 burners

20,00 BTUs

Griddle, full-size griddle, and stove grates sold separately

Removable water pan catches grease for easy cleanup