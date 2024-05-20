This Patagonia jacket is a steal right now at REI at almost $60 off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to outdoor gear, Patagonia is a name that commands respect. Known for its commitment to sustainability and high-quality products, the Patagonia Nano Puff jacket stands out as a must-have item for any adventurer. Whether you opt for the hooded version or not, this jacket delivers exceptional performance, comfort, and versatility. And the best part? Right now, you can snag one for 20% off at REI.

Not an REI member? Get a lifetime membership for just $30.

From $191.20 at REI

Key specs

60g PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Eco for superior warmth with 100% post-consumer recycled content.

Windproof and moisture-shedding 100% recycled polyester ripstop shell with a durable water-repellent (DWR) finish.

Elasticized cuffs and dual-adjust drawcord hem for optimal wind protection.

Zippered hand-warmer pockets with internal chest pocket doubling as a stuff sack.

Unmatched insulation

The Patagonia Nano Puff is designed with PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Eco, which is not only incredibly lightweight but also packs a punch in terms of warmth. This synthetic insulation retains 98% of its warmth even when wet, making it an excellent choice for unpredictable weather conditions. Whether you’re hiking in the rain, skiing, or just out for a brisk winter walk, the Nano Puff keeps you comfortably warm without the bulk.

Superior comfort and fit

One of the standout features of the Nano Puff is its fit. Patagonia has nailed the balance between snug and comfortable, ensuring the jacket moves with you without feeling restrictive. The hooded version provides extra protection against the elements, while the non-hooded version offers a sleeker look that’s perfect for layering. Both versions feature an adjustable hem and elastic-bound cuffs to seal in warmth and keep out cold drafts.

Sustainable and durable design

Patagonia is renowned for its commitment to environmental sustainability, and the Nano Puff is no exception. The jacket’s shell and lining are made from 100% recycled polyester, while the insulation is 55% recycled. Additionally, the DWR (durable water-repellent) finish is PFC-free, further minimizing its environmental impact. Despite its eco-friendly credentials, the Nano Puff doesn’t skimp on durability. It’s built to withstand the rigors of outdoor adventures and everyday wear alike.

Versatility for all activities

Whether you’re an avid hiker, a dedicated climber, or someone who just loves spending time outdoors, the Nano Puff is designed to meet your needs. Its lightweight construction makes it easy to pack and carry, while the insulation ensures you’re prepared for any temperature changes. The jacket’s minimalist design also makes it suitable for urban environments, allowing you to transition seamlessly from the trail to the town.

Right now, REI is offering the Patagonia Nano Puff at an incredible 20% discount. Spring and fall are the perfect times to invest in a new jacket. As temperatures fluctuate, having a reliable, lightweight, and warm jacket like the Nano Puff is essential. Purchasing it now ensures you’re prepared for those cool spring mornings and crisp autumn evenings. This sale presents a rare opportunity to get this premium jacket at a fraction of its usual cost. Whether you’re eyeing the hooded or non-hooded version, the savings are substantial.