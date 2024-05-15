Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Gear up for adventure with REI's much-anticipated Anniversary Sale, happening May 17-27! As the outdoors beckons with warmer weather and longer days, there’s no better time to upgrade your equipment and apparel. REI has unleashed a treasure trove of deals, and with the catalog already live, you can start planning your purchases today. Whether you're a seasoned explorer or just starting out, find unbeatable discounts on top brands and essential gear. Dive into our highlights from this year's sale and discover how you can make the most of the great outdoors this season.

Here's a breakdown of some of the top offers available:

Check out deals at REI

Check out deals at REI

Up to 40% off hiking and backpacking gear

Check out deals at REI

Up to 30% off hiking and climbing gear

Check out deals at REI

Up to 30% off hiking clothing and footwear

Check out deals at REI

Up to 30% off hiking footwear

Check out deals at REI

Up to 40% off trail running clothing and gear

Check out deals at REI

Up to 30% off summer clothing, drinkware and accessories

Check out deals at REI

Up to 25% off Cotopaxi and The North Face

Check out deals at REI

Up to 25% off SUPs, kayaks, swimwear, pet gear, sunglasses and sandals

Check out deals at REI

Up to 25% off bikes, cycling gear and accessories

Check out deals at REI

Check out deals at REI