Gear up for adventure with REI's much-anticipated Anniversary Sale, happening May 17-27! As the outdoors beckons with warmer weather and longer days, there’s no better time to upgrade your equipment and apparel. REI has unleashed a treasure trove of deals, and with the catalog already live, you can start planning your purchases today. Whether you're a seasoned explorer or just starting out, find unbeatable discounts on top brands and essential gear. Dive into our highlights from this year's sale and discover how you can make the most of the great outdoors this season.
Here's a breakdown of some of the top offers available:
30% off all REI Co-op brand clothing, footwear, and gear
- REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket - Kids'
- REI Co-op Flash Stretch Rain Jackets
- REI Co-op Flexlite Camp Chair
- REI Co-op Flash TT Hiking Boots
Up to 40% Tents and Camping Gear
- 40% off at The North Face tents and footprints
- 30% off all REI Co-op brand tents, footprints and accessories
- 30% off all REI Co-op brand furniture
- 30% off all REI Co-op brand duffels
- 30% off all REI Co-op Trailgate gear collection
- 25% off all Exped sleeping bags, sleeping pads and accessories
- 25% off all Kelty sleeping bags, sleeping pads and blankets
- 25% off all Hest sleeping pads, pillows and accessories
- 25% off all Coleman stoves
- 25% off all Mpowerd Lighting
- 25% off all ENO hammocks, stands and accessories
- 20% off all Dometic electric coolers, gear and furniture
Up to 40% off hiking and backpacking gear
- 30% Off All REI Co-op Brand Tents, Footprints & Accessories
- 40% Off All Mountain Hardwear Tents & Footprints (rainfly included)
- 30% Off All Big Agnes Tents & Footprints (rainfly included)
- 30% Off All REI Co-op Brand Sleeping Bags, Sleeping Pads & Accessories
- 25% Off All Nemo Sleeping Bags, Sleeping Pads & Pillows
- 25% Off Jetboil Cook Gear (excludes fuel)
- 25% Off All Sea to Summit Cook Gear
- 25% Off Nemo Moonlite Reclining Camp Chair
Up to 30% off hiking and climbing gear
- 30% Off All REI Co-op Brand Packs, Trekking Poles & Accessories
- 25% Off Osprey Atmos AG & Aura AG Packs (excludes LT models)
- 25% Off All Gregory Miko & Maya Packs
- Save $100 On Garmin inReach Mini 2
- 25% Off All Black Diamond Gear
- 25% Off All Black Diamond Climbing Gear
- 25% Off All prAna Halle Bottoms & Stretch Zion Pants & Shorts
- 25% Off All La Sportiva Climbing Shoes
Up to 30% off hiking clothing and footwear
- 25% Off All Outdoor Research Clothing, Hats, Gloves & Accessories
- 30% Off Fjallraven Expedition X-Latt Insulated Jacket for Men
- 25% Off All Danner Footwear
- 25% Off All Smartwool Socks
- 30% Off Kuhl Deceptr Pants for Men
- 30% Off Fjallraven Keb Padded Insulated Hoodie
- 25% Off All Mountain Hardwear Dynama Bottoms for Women
- 30% Off All REI Co-op Brand Clothing
Up to 30% off hiking footwear
- 25% Off All Salomon Speedcross 6 Trail-Running Shoes, X Ultra 4 & Quest 4 Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes & Boots
- 25% Off All La Sportiva Footwear
- 25% Off Hoka Kaha 2 GTX Hiking Boots
- 25% Off Hoka Trail Code GTX Hiking Boots for Women
- 25% Off All Oboz Footwear
- 25% Off All Keen Footwear
- 25% Off All Altra Timp Hiker Hiking Boots
- 25% Off Lowa Renegade GTX Mid Hiking Boots
- 30% Off All Merrell Speed Solo Hiking Boots & Shoes
Up to 40% off trail running clothing and gear
- 30% Off All REI Co-op Swiftland Running Clothing
- 30% Off All REI Co-op Swiftland Hydration Vests, Waist Packs & Water Bottle
- Save $200 On Garmin fenix Series & epix Series Watches
- 25% Off All Nathan Running Packs, Vests & Accessories
- 30% Off All Brooks Bras
- 25% Off All Janji Running Tops
- 25% Off All Insoles
- 30% Off All Saucony Footwear
- 40% Off Altra Lone Peak 7 Trail-Running Shoes
- 25% Off Altra Timp 5 Trail-Running Shoes & Torin 7 Road-Running Shoes
Up to 30% off summer clothing, drinkware and accessories
- 30% Off All REI Co-op Brand Clothing
- 25% Off All Parks Project T-Shirts & Tank Tops
- 25% Off All The Landmark Project T-Shirts
- 25% Off All Slow Loris T-Shirts
- 25% Off All Keen Footwear
- 25% Off All Hydro Flask Drinkware, Kitchenware & Accessories
- 25% Off All Tilley Hats
- 25% Off Carve Designs Dylan Gauze Shirt
- 25% Off Prana Iguala Top & Sancho Shorts
- 25% Off All Columbia Clothing
Up to 25% off Cotopaxi and The North Face
- 25% Off All Cotopaxi Clothing & Tech Hats
- 25% Off Selected The North Face Clothing, Horizon Breeze Brimmer Hats & Horizon Hats
Up to 25% off SUPs, kayaks, swimwear, pet gear, sunglasses and sandals
- 15% Off All BOTE SUP Boards & Accessories
- 15% Off All TAHE SUP Boards & Kayaks
- 25% Off All Sea to Summit Dry Bags & Storage Sacks
- 25% Off All PFDs
- 25% Off All Nomadix Blankets, Towels & Ponchos
- 25% Off All Columbia Clothing
- 25% Off All Nani Swimwear
- 25% Off VISSLA Swimwear for Men
- 20% Off All COSTA Sunglasses
- 25% Off All Chaco Z Sandals
- 25% Off All Ruffwear Pet Gear
Up to 25% off bikes, cycling gear and accessories
- 20% Off All Co-op Cycles Bikes
- 15% Off All Electra Bikes
- 25% Off All CamelBak Hydration Packs, Reservoirs & Accessories
- 25% Off All PEARL iZUMi Cycle Clothing, Footwear & Accessories
- 25% Off All Wild Rye Bike Clothing & Accessories
- 25% Off All Five Ten Bike Shoes
- 20% Off All Smith Sunglasses
- 20% Off All Giro Bike Helmets
- 25% Off All Topeak Gear & Tools (water bottle sold separately)
- 25% Off All Kryptonite Bike Security
- 25% Off All Maxxis Tires
- Save $50 On Garmin Varia RTL515 Rearview Radar Taillight
- Save $50 On Garmin Edge 540 & 840 Bike Computers
- 20% Off All Bike Saddles
