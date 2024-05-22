Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
As the camping season approaches, it’s the perfect time of year to be on the lookout for gear that combines quality with affordability. REI's current sale, featuring 40% off on The North Face camping gear, including the top-selling Wawona 6 and Wawona 8 tents, is an opportunity for campers to gear up at a great price. Here's why these tents are worth checking out, especially with the discount available until May 27th.
The North Face Wawona 6 - $299.99 ($200 off)
Priced at $299.99, down from its original $500, the Wawona 6 has undergone significant upgrades to enhance your camping experience. This six-person tent now features a double-wall construction, moving away from the traditional single-wall, ensuring better insulation and reduced condensation.
Why we like it:
Specs:
- Sleeping Capacity: 6-person
- Packaged Weight: 20 lbs. 15 oz.
- Floor Dimensions: 120 x 96 inches
- Peak Height: 76 inches
- Vestibule Area: 44.7 square feet
- Number of Doors: 2
The North Face Wawona 8 - $419.39 ($280 off)
For those with a larger party, the Wawona 8, now available for $489.29 from the original $699, offers an even more spacious environment. This eight-person tent is perfect for family outings or groups, providing not just shelter but a comfortable living space.
Why we like it:
Specs:
- Sleeping Capacity: 8+ people
- Packaged Weight: 19 lbs. 6.4 oz.
- Floor Dimensions: 168 x 96 inches
- Peak Height: 78 inches
- Number of Doors: 3
Considering their features, durability, and the convenience they offer, these tents are undoubtedly a smart buy for this camping season. Remember, the sale ends on May 27nd, so act fast to secure your new home away from home at a great price.
For more details, visit REI's website to view the full product line of The North Face camping tents and take advantage of this limited-time offer.
