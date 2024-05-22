Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As the camping season approaches, it’s the perfect time of year to be on the lookout for gear that combines quality with affordability. REI's current sale, featuring 40% off on The North Face camping gear, including the top-selling Wawona 6 and Wawona 8 tents, is an opportunity for campers to gear up at a great price. Here's why these tents are worth checking out, especially with the discount available until May 27th.

Priced at $299.99, down from its original $500, the Wawona 6 has undergone significant upgrades to enhance your camping experience. This six-person tent now features a double-wall construction, moving away from the traditional single-wall, ensuring better insulation and reduced condensation.

Why we like it:

Ample Space: The tent boasts a massive interior with a peak height of 76 inches, allowing most campers to stand up straight or sit comfortably in chairs.

Improved Ventilation: Its hybrid double-wall construction and large mesh front door promote superior air circulation.

Easy Setup: With color-coded poles and simplified setup, the tent can be pitched quickly and effortlessly.

Durability: The use of DAC MX poles means the structure is robust without adding extra weight, crucial for frequent campers.

Specs: Sleeping Capacity: 6-person

Packaged Weight: 20 lbs. 15 oz.

Floor Dimensions: 120 x 96 inches

Peak Height: 76 inches

Vestibule Area: 44.7 square feet

Number of Doors: 2

For those with a larger party, the Wawona 8, now available for $489.29 from the original $699, offers an even more spacious environment. This eight-person tent is perfect for family outings or groups, providing not just shelter but a comfortable living space.

Why we like it:

Room to Spare: The interior is roomy enough to fit eight people and includes a removable divider to create privacy sections, mimicking two-room accommodation.

Multiple Entrances: Equipped with three doors, the tent offers convenient access and egress without the hassle of disturbing others.

View and Ventilation: Large windows and a rainfly with waterproof fabric ensure you can enjoy the view while staying dry, no matter the weather.

Storage and Stability: Like its smaller counterpart, it includes internal organization pockets and strong guylines for added stability.

Specs: Sleeping Capacity: 8+ people

Packaged Weight: 19 lbs. 6.4 oz.

Floor Dimensions: 168 x 96 inches

Peak Height: 78 inches

Number of Doors: 3

Considering their features, durability, and the convenience they offer, these tents are undoubtedly a smart buy for this camping season. Remember, the sale ends on May 27nd, so act fast to secure your new home away from home at a great price.

For more details, visit REI's website to view the full product line of The North Face camping tents and take advantage of this limited-time offer.