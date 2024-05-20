Best Memorial Day deals on grills, griddles, pizza ovens, and air fryers - up to 70% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Memorial Day is synonymous with warm weather, and gathering with family and friends, hopefully outdoors, and BBQing. And not much brings people closer together than cooking and sharing a meal outside. If you don't already have a favorite outdoor cooking method, the sheer number of options can be overwhelming, so we've gathered some of the best options available that are on sale for Memorial Day that can help make any outdoor cookout easier. Save hundreds from Amazon, Home Depot, REI, Wayfair, and Walmart this Memorial Day.

The best Memorial Day deals on grills

There are literally thousands of grill options to choose from. There are small countertop grills that are great if you're a camper or you're just beginning your outdoor cooking journey. There are larger, more equipped professional units, for season BBQers. You also need to choose your grill style between charcoal grills, propane grills, wood pellet grills, or natural gas-powered grills. whatever your flavor, there's sure to be a Memorial Day grill deal right for you.

The best Memorial Day deals on griddles and skillets

Griddles are great because you can cook more than BBQ burgers, hot dogs, ribs, etc. Yes, griddles are still good for cooking these BBQ favorites but they can also easily whip up eggs, pancakes, and other dishes better suited for the griddle cooking surface. If you don't want to buy a griddle, consider a grill-griddle combo, or, a flat-top griddle that you place on top of your existing BBQ. Here are some of the best Wayfair deals on griddles now live for Memorial Day.

The best Memorial Day deals on pizza ovens

Outdoor pizza ovens are a lot of fun. They let you make restaurant-style pizza from the comfort of your own patio, and you can use pizza ovens for cooking more than just pizza. There are even pizza ovens designed to cook indoors. Both indoor and outdoor pizza ovens are great. Which type you should buy depends upon your available cooking space, and your preference of location - inside or al fresco. If you've ever wanted to try tossing the dough, Wayfair Way Day pizza oven deals will have you chefs kissing your creations in no time.

The best Memorial day deals on air fryers

Air fryers have been having a moment for a while now and it's not surprising. They're easy to use and they serve up great fried flavor without the need for scalding hot cooking oil. Some air fryers have larger cooking capacities than others, with features like dual-zone cooking temperatures and times that allow you to air fry one dish while you roast another, at the same time. If you have the available counter space, consider one of these solid Way Day deals on air fryers - now live until May 6.