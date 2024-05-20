Best Memorial Day deals on grills, griddles, pizza ovens, and air fryers - up to 70% off

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Memorial Day is synonymous with warm weather, and gathering with family and friends, hopefully outdoors, and BBQing. And not much brings people closer together than cooking and sharing a meal outside. If you don't already have a favorite outdoor cooking method, the sheer number of options can be overwhelming, so we've gathered some of the best options available that are on sale for Memorial Day that can help make any outdoor cookout easier. Save hundreds from Amazon, Home Depot, REI, Wayfair, and Walmart this Memorial Day.
The best Memorial Day deals on grills
There are literally thousands of grill options to choose from. There are small countertop grills that are great if you're a camper or you're just beginning your outdoor cooking journey. There are larger, more equipped professional units, for season BBQers. You also need to choose your grill style between charcoal grills, propane grills, wood pellet grills, or natural gas-powered grills. whatever your flavor, there's sure to be a Memorial Day grill deal right for you.
Amazon Grill Deals
- Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill - $139.00 (10% off)
- 18 Inch Portable Outdoor Charcoal Kettle Grill with Wheels - $49.99 (15% off)
- Ninja OG951 Woodfire Pro Connect Premium XL Outdoor Grill & Smoker, 7-in-1 Master Grill, BBQ Smoker, Outdoor Air Fryer - $399.99 (11% off)
- Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill, 48 x 26 x 57 inches, Black - $449.00 (18% off)
- Royal Gourmet CC1830 30 Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Table, 627 Square Inches - $99.99 (23% off)
Home Depot Grill Deals
- Nexgrill 4-burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Side Burner and Stainless Steel Main Lid - $199.99 (20% off)
- Megamaster 2-burner Propane Gas Grill in Black - $99.98 (16% off)
- Royal Gourmet 6-burner BBQ Liquid Propane Gas Grill with Sear Burner and Side Burner in Red - $369.99 (15% off)
- Char-Griller Blazer Charcoal Grill in Black - $199.00 (20% off)
- Char-Griller Akorn Auto-Kamado 20-inch Digital WiFi Charcoal Grill in Gray - $329.00 (18% off)
- Masterbuilt Gravity Series 800 Digital WiFi Charcoal Grill, Griddle and Smoker in Black - $697.00 (13% off)
- Royal Gourmet 30 in. Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker - $119.00 (8% off)
- Kamado Joe Classic Joe III 18 in. Charcoal Grill in Blaze Red Plus Cover Bundle - $1,808.98 (9% off)
REI Grill Deals
- Ereka SPRK Camp Grill - $89.89 (40% off)
- Zempire 2-burner Deluxe & Grill High-Pressure Camping Stove - $149.73 (46% off)
Wayfair Grill Deals
- Blackstone 3 - Burner Free Standing Liquid Propane 48000 BTU Gas Grill with Side Burner and Cabinet - $1,119.98 (20% off)
- Cuisinart 1-Burner Foldable Propane Gas Grill - $284.00 (11% off)
- Portable Blackstone Griddle Grill - $299.99 (20% off)
- Blackstone griddle and grill box combo - $409.99 (18% off)
- Weber Q Series Q 1200 - $259.00 (16% off)
- Weber 22" Original Kettle, black - $139 (7% off) at Wayfair
- Cuisinart 2-in-1 Outdoor Electric Freestanding Grill - $129.00 (14% off)
Walmart Grill Deals
- Blackstone Duo 17" Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill Combo - $179.00 (save $50)
- Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 22" Propane Griddle with Hard Cover in Black - $124.00 (save $23)
- Coleman RoadTrip 285 Standup Propane Gas Grill, Green - $199.00 (save $120)
The best Memorial Day deals on griddles and skillets
Griddles are great because you can cook more than BBQ burgers, hot dogs, ribs, etc. Yes, griddles are still good for cooking these BBQ favorites but they can also easily whip up eggs, pancakes, and other dishes better suited for the griddle cooking surface. If you don't want to buy a griddle, consider a grill-griddle combo, or, a flat-top griddle that you place on top of your existing BBQ. Here are some of the best Wayfair deals on griddles now live for Memorial Day.
Amazon Griddle Deals
- Weber 36" Gas Griddle, 4 Burner, Black - $579.00 (15% off)
- BELLA Electric Griddle with Warming Tray - Smokeless Indoor Grill, Nonstick Surface, Adjustable Temperature & Cool-touch Handles - $28.72 (16% off)
- Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill + Griddle, Reversible Nonstick Plates, 2 Cooking Zones with Adjustable Temperature - $62.66 (10% off)
- Royal Gourmet PD1301S Portable Outdoor 24-Inch 3-Burner Table Top Gas Grill Griddle with Cover, 25,500 BTUs - $99.99 (23% off)
- Lodge LDP3 Cast Iron Rectangular Reversible Grill/Griddle, 9.5-inch x 16.75-inch, Black - $34.90 (41% off)
Home Depot Griddle Deals
- Royal Gourmet 36 in. 4-Burner Propane Gas Griddle Flat Top Grill with Cover in Steel - $259.99 (36% off)
- Vevor Stainless Steel Griddle 36 in. x 22 in. Universal Flat Top Rectangular Plate BBQ Charcoal Non-Stick Grill for Camping - $99.00 (10% off)
Wayfair Griddle Deals
- Blackstone 28" Griddle with Front Shelf and Cover - $219.99 (27% off)
- Blackstone 22" Griddle w/ Hood and Flexfold Legs - $299.99 (20% off)
- Blackstone On the Go 17" Tabletop Griddle - $159.99 (36% off)
- Blackstone 17" On-the-go Tailgater Grill & Griddle Combo - $409.99 (18% off)
- Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Grill/Griddle - $69.99 (13% off)
Walmart Griddle Deals
- Alpha Joy 3-Burner Propane Gas Griddle Outdoor Flat Top Gas Grill Can Be Detached Table Top Griddle for Camping - $299.99 (save $60)
- Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Indoor Grill/Griddle, 180 Sq. in. Nonstick Cooking Surface, Adjustable Temperature Up to 425°F - $62.66 (save $16)
- Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 22" Propane Griddle with Hard Cover in Black - $124 (save $23)
- Presto Cool-Touch Electric Griddle - $33.46 (save $15)
- Blackstone Duo 17" Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill Combo - $179.00 (save $50)
The best Memorial Day deals on pizza ovens
Outdoor pizza ovens are a lot of fun. They let you make restaurant-style pizza from the comfort of your own patio, and you can use pizza ovens for cooking more than just pizza. There are even pizza ovens designed to cook indoors. Both indoor and outdoor pizza ovens are great. Which type you should buy depends upon your available cooking space, and your preference of location - inside or al fresco. If you've ever wanted to try tossing the dough, Wayfair Way Day pizza oven deals will have you chefs kissing your creations in no time.
Amazon Pizza Oven Deals
- Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven, 8-in-1 outdoor oven, 5 Pizza Settings, 700°F high heat, BBQ smoker, wood pellets, pizza stone, electric heat - $299.99 (25% off)
- PIEZANO Crispy Crust Pizza Oven by Granitestone – Electric 12 Inch Countertop Pizza Oven Indoor - $129.95 (10% off)
- BIG HORN OUTDOORS Pizza Ovens Wood Pellet 12” Pizza Oven Portable Stainless Steel - $149.99 (25% off)
- Cuisinart CGG-403 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus, Griddle, and Grill - $197.00 (34% off)
- Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven, Black - $67.81 (25% off)
- Betty Crocker Countertop Pizza Maker, 1440-Watt Pizza Maker Machine for Home - $42.54 (21% off)
Home Depot Pizza Oven Deals
- Halo Versa 16 Dual-Burner Propane Outdoor Pizza Oven - $449.99 (10% off)
- Gozney Roccbox Propane Outdoor Pizza Oven 12 in. Grey - $399.20 (20% off)
- Gozney Dome S1 Propane Outdoor Pizza Oven in Bone White - $1,349.10 (10% off)
- Cuisinart Alfrescamore Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven - $199.99 (16% off)
- Innumia Portable Pellet Pizza Oven Outdoor Pizza Ovens Wood Fired Pizza Oven Included Pizza Stone, Pizza Peel 12 in. - $119.00 (12% off)
- Empava 38.6 in. Wood Burning Outdoor Pizza Oven in Stainless Steel - $1,203.60 (22% off)
Wayfair Pizza Oven Deals
- Blackstone Leggero Portable Pizza Oven - $299.95 (40% off)
- Cuisinart Stainless Steel Countertop Propane Pizza Oven, Grill & Griddle - $224.00 (10% off)
Walmart Pizza Oven Deals
- Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven, 5-in-1 outdoor oven, 5 Pizza Settings, up to 700°F heat, BBQ smoker, Electric - $294.00 (save $33)
- Nexgrill 12” Pizza Oven – Propane Pizza Oven with Smoker Box, 15,000BTUs, Stainless Steel Portable Outdoor Pizza Grilling Oven - $194.97 (save $104)
- Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven Wood Fire Pizza Maker Grill w/ Pizza Stone & Waterproof Cover - $209.99 (save $79)
- Goplus Kitchen Commercial Pizza Stainless Steel Counter Top Snack Pan Oven Bake - $69.99 (save $109)
- Blackstone Propane Pizza Oven with 16" Rotating Cordierite Stone and Mobile Stand - $497.00 (save $100)
The best Memorial day deals on air fryers
Air fryers have been having a moment for a while now and it's not surprising. They're easy to use and they serve up great fried flavor without the need for scalding hot cooking oil. Some air fryers have larger cooking capacities than others, with features like dual-zone cooking temperatures and times that allow you to air fry one dish while you roast another, at the same time. If you have the available counter space, consider one of these solid Way Day deals on air fryers - now live until May 6.
Amazon Air Fryer Deals
- Ninja AF101 Air Fryer that Crisps, Roasts, Reheats, & Dehydrates, for Quick, Easy Meals, 4 Quart Capacity - $79.95 (38% off)
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 with 5 QT Capacity, Air Fry, Roast, Reheat, Dehydrate, Air Crisp in just minutes, Nonstick Basket & Crisper - $89.99 (25% off)
- Emeril Lagasse 26 QT Extra Large Air Fryer, Convection Toaster Oven with French Doors, Stainless Steel - $152.93 (20% off)
Home Depot Air Fryer Deals
- Aria 10 qt. Black AirFryer with Recipe Book - $99.99 (29% off)
- Aria All-in-1 Premium 30 Qt. Stainless Steel Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Recipe Book - $109.99 (29% off)
- Aria 5 Qt. Ceramic Air Fryer, Toxin-Free and 8-in-1 Cooking Presets, Black - $59.99 (11% off)
Wayfair Air Fryer Deals
- Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fryer Toaster Oven - $87.49 (27% off)
- Cuisinart Airfryer Toaster Oven With Grill - $229.95 (46% off)
- Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven - $149.99 (32% off)
- Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-qt. XL 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology - $189.99 (17% off)
- Aria 9.4 Qt. Dual Basket Air Fryer with Smart Sync Cooking Mode and Generous Cooking Capacity - $119.99 (14% off)
- Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 8-qt. 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology - $159.99 (20% off)
- Hamilton Beach 3.2 Qt./3 Qt. Digital Air Fryer 3.2 Qt./3 Qt. - $89.99 (10% off)
- Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fryer Toaster Oven 4 Slice Capacity Stainless Steel Exterior - $59.99 (14% off)
- Hamilton Beach 3.5 Qt. Air Fryer - $59.99 (14% off)
Walmart Air Fryer Deals
- Ninja 4QT Air Fryer, Black, AF100WM - $69.00 (save $20)
- Cuisinart Toaster Oven Broilers Air Fryer - $114.49 (save $86)
- Bluebow Air Fryer 7.5QT, Large 8-in-1 Digital Touchscreen, Visible Window, 1700W, New, Black - $59.99 (save $140)
- TaoTronics Air Fryer | 1700W 14.8 Quart | 5-in-1 Toaster Oven Countertop | Oil-Less Cooking, Stainless Steel - $71.99 (save $38)
