Best Prime Day 2022 air compressor deals | Keep your tires inflated with these great discounts

Looking for a new air compressor to keep in the trunk? Well if you're on the hunt for a deal, check out this list below with some of the best Prime Day 2022 air compressor deals we could find. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the sale, so check back often! If you want to see all of the deals we've tracked down regardless of category, check out our official Best Amazon Prime 2022 Deals post right here, which will be continually updated with the best deals throughout the end of the event tomorrow as well.

This might be the best air compressor deal currently on Amazon. The Hychika portable compressor is more of a handheld multi-tool. It has a built-in rechargeable battery, on-board power for charging your devices in a pinch, an LED flashlight with SOS mode, and oh yea, it can inflate things too. Max power is 160 PSI meaning it can easily tackle smaller jobs like bike and car tires, pool toys, etc. And you can currently snag it for less than $20. It’s small, light, and compact a great travel accessory or addition to your car’s trunk or glove box.

No cord? Yes, please. At 25% off (and a sub-$60 price tag) this battery-powered 20V portable air compressor from Litheli is a nice-looking Prime Day find. It comes with one battery and a battery charger. Other key features include 1-hour fast charging and 3 nozzle attachments to inflate a variety of products like car and bike tires, pool toys, basketballs, etc. However, delivering a max 150 PSI this compressor is not rated for use on large truck tires.

Portable air is a lot like portable power, better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it. This option from AstroAI is under $35 and has an average rating of 4.5 stars from over 1,200 users. It comes with several attachment nozzles so you can inflate things like bike and car tires, pool toys, balls, etc. There are two downsides to consider before buying this unit. First, it is not cordless so you’ll need to plug it into a 12v outlet, like your car’s cigarette lighter, to use it. And second, it’s not compatible with high pressure or large flow inflatables. Neither are deal-breakers in our book. Regardless of which unit you buy, a portable air compressor is a great tool to have in your car or garage.

The VacLife tire inflator plugs into your car's 12V power outlet with an 11.9-foot power cord to get its juice. It has automatic shutoff capability, allowing it to turn off once it hits your preset psi level, a built-in LED flashlight, and comes with 3 additional nozzles for inflatables like sports equipment, bike tires and more. This one is a great budget option, but won't work for large vehicles with tire pressure greater than 50 psi or tire width greater than 245 mm like some trucks and off-road vehicles.

The EPAuto air compressor is one of the most popular options out there. It plugs into your car's 12-volt lighter socket, comes with additional valve adapters for things like basketballs, inflatables, etc., features an automatic shutoff and has a built-in LED flashlight, like so many others. Also, like many of the more portable tire inflator options, this one isn't recommended for trucks or larger vehicles. Be aware that this air compressor actually has the shortest power cord on our list, clocked at only about 9 feet by a helpful answerer in Amazon's Q&A section, so if you'd like a little more slack, this might not be the best choice for you.

This Avid Power tire inflator is a multi-purpose cordless pump that can be used with most tires, inflatable sports balls and more. It's a little more expensive than the others on our list, but it's also a little more convenient, since it doesn't need to be plugged in. If its battery pack happens to be out of juice when you need it, it also comes with a 12-volt power adapter that can be used to plug it in. The compressor has an automatic stop function with an indicated pressure accuracy of +/- 1 psi, a built-in LED light and comes with its very own tool bag. Be aware that this compressor, like many others, isn't suitable for large truck tires.