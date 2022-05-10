Ego Power+ Self-Propelled Lawn Mower Review | The best way to go electric on grass

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I did a lot of research before purchasing the Ego Power+ Self-Propelled LM2102SP. The lawn mower consistently rates at or near the top of most reviewers’ lists for best electric lawn mowers, and it’s a decent value for the capability. Wirecutter, for example, lists the LM2102SP as its second-best pick among electric lawn mowers, but it’s the same thing as the top pick, with fewer features. You won’t miss them, and this one’s considerably cheaper. The differences between these two is analogous to a GMC Yukon vs. a Cadillac Escalade SUV.

So what is Ego’s LM2102SP? It’s a self-propelled electric lawn mower that’s highly capable, has a strong battery life and is attractive to boot with gray, black and green livery. I just purchased mine after years of gasoline-powered mowers and occasionally using lawn services. When two different gas-mowers died on me last fall (granted one was 25-years old and the other was probably 10), I decided to switch to electric. It wasn't a knock on gasoline, I just wanted to try an electric mower and it sured seemed like the universe was telling me the time had come. I have a decent-sized yard on an incline and I was pleasantly surprised by the LM2102SP’s cutting power. It’s better than the venerable gas models that I gave away. I can cut the front and back on a single charge -- the 56-volt lithium-ion 7.5-amp-hour battery delivers on the promise of 60 minutes of run time. With the rapid charger, you can recharge in about 60 minutes.

The headlights are fine, but small, and this electric mower does make a little noise. Like a hair drier on the low setting. Not as much as a gas engine, but you might want to think twice before cutting really early in the morning. That said, 8 a.m. right through twilight is fair game in the summer, as far as I'm concerned.

Other cool things: It’s super easy to raise and lower the deck, depending on how short you want your grass, and the self-propelled power is adjustable so you can slow down in tight places. The plastic body is also lighter than any metal mower of this size. I’ll be interested to see how this Ego holds up. Outside of a gummed-up carb and an occasional oil change, my gas-powered mowers were solid for years. Sometimes the Craftsman would start on the first pull in April after sitting in the garage all winter.

The Ego's torque is impressive -- hold on tight or you can do a wheelie -- and it's reminiscent of driving an EV for the first time. Your right hand will get tired holding the self-propelled arm and motor "throttle" down, but you get used to it. It's sort of like wearing a golf glove for 18.

I’ve been cutting grass since I was probably 12 years old or younger, and I’ve used some machines that can best be described as historic. Admittedly, this is my first new lawn mower and my first electric after decades of hand-me-downs, so there's a bit of a wow factor. That said, I wanted to upgrade and dive in wholeheartedly. This may be too much machine for some. There are smaller, cheaper and less powerful options for those with flat or smaller yards. That said, this is pretty close to the Tesla of lawn mowers. I don't plan on getting a ride-on mower, so it's this until I go back to the yard service.