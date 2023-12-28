Future Classic: BMW 1 Series (E82)

There’s no (or little) argument that the BMW 2002 set the standard for small, agile, fun-to-drive cars when it came to life in the late 1960s. No less an authority on classics at the time, David E. Davis Jr., called it “one of modern civilization's all-time best ways to get somewhere sitting down.” Comparisons may be instinctive and perhaps tiresome, but the brand’s 128i, launched in America in 2009, was not a 2002, so hold your fire for now. Considered at the time as a proper alternative to the over-populated 3 Series, however, the 1 was nonetheless hailed as a viable successor to the diminutive two-door coupe. The cute coupe (there was a convertible version as well), which produced 228 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque, could be had in a more aggressive model as well: the 135i, with a turbo motor that upped the horsepower to 300 — and considered by many to be underrated from the factory. (Production of the 1 Series for the U.S. stopped in 2014; a third-generation 1 Series hatchback with front wheel drive went on sale in Europe in 2019.) Of course, the BMW 1M exists as the ultimate expression of performance for the 1 Series. It sported a 340-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six, borrowed suspension, drivetrain and brake parts from other M cars and is generally hailed as one of the more interesting and desirable M cars produced throughout the performance division's history. That said, we're going to keep the focus on the far more affordable and plentiful 128i and 135i variants for this Future Classic.

































Why is the BMW 1 Series a Future Classic? Consider the equipment of the 128i: a compact, rear-wheel driver that bridged the market for both BMW enthusiasts and casual consumer. It had a straight six, naturally aspirated N52 engine, tight hydraulic power steering, three pedals, and an overachieving chassis. Living with this two-door created few issues for drivers which, in car-speak, says volumes. As Motor Trend put it, the 128i “is just about everything a single person or a keen-driving couple could want in a sport coupe: athletic handling, super responsive six-cylinder powertrain, beautifully calibrated clutch pedal and shifter, highly communicative steering, supportive seats, well-controlled body motions, and a firm but perfectly damped suspension.” The slightly shrunken dimensions of the 1 Series, compared to the 3, still offered a long hood and short rear deck, which gave it a beefy but at the same time rather feminine outline. Was it, in fact, ugly? Get serious. As one magazine noted, you’ll forgive the look the second you sit inside.

