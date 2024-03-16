Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you take your car through a machine or touchless wash, it’s common to miss a few spots. With a waterless car wash spray, you can touch up these spots or fully clean your car anywhere at any time. These products are designed to clean up dirt, grime, bird droppings, and even tree sap from your car. Here are the best waterless car wash sprays available at Amazon.

$11.97 at Amazon

Key features

16 oz.

#1 best-selling Waterless Car Washing Treatments on Amazon

Cleans, shines and protects your vehicle

Hydrophobic technology

Synthetic gloss enhancers

Adds protective sealant

This Chemical Guys Swift Wipe Waterless Wash is currently ranked as the #1 best-selling Waterless Car Wash Treatment on Amazon. This car wash solution can clean, shine and protect your vehicle without using water. It also adds a protective sealant with hydrophobic properties that will last until your next full car wash.

$9.97 at Amazon

Key features

26 oz.

Scratch-free

High-lubricity

Safe for all paint finishes

Long-lasting barrier

The Meguair’s Ultimate Waterless Wash & Wax can not only wash your car but also provide a shiny wax to make it last longer. This spray won’t leave behind any scratches or water spots and is safe to use on all car paint finishes.

$20.99 at Amazon

Key features

Provides a strong protective layer

Grand Finale Nano-technology

Water repellent

Smear and streak-free

Lasts up to 6 months

This Flowgenix Waterless Car Wash Spray creates a strong protective layer that keeps water. Mud, dirt, scratches and UV rays off of your vehicle. This spray can give your vehicle a mirror-like shine that can last up to 6 months.

$17.99 at Amazon

Key features

2 pack of 16 oz. spray bottles

Extra-slick lubricating formula

Scratch-preventing polymers

Sour-citrus scent

Won’t leave behind water spots

The Adam’s Polishes Waterless Wash uses an extra-slick lubricating formula with advanced polymers to remove dirt, grime and other contaminants from your paint. It won’t leave behind any scratches or water spots and is safe to use in direct sunlight.

$18.99 at Amazon

Key features

35 oz.

Cleans dirt, road grime and bugs

Carnauba wax protection

High-lubricity

Safe for use on paint protection film

This Griot’s Garage Spray-On Car Wash is a safe and effective cleaning agent that easily removes dirt, grime, bugs and other impurities from your paint. It also provides a high-quality carnauba wax which is known for providing an impeccable shine and making it look cleaner.

How to use a waterless car wash spray

Waterless car wash spray is simple and straightforward to use. Spray it onto your car and let it sit for a few minutes as it breaks down dirt and other defects. After some time has passed, begin to wipe the liquid off with a clean microfiber towel.

What are the benefits of a waterless car wash spray?

There are many positives to using a waterless car wash. They allow you to wash your vehicle wherever you are at any time. It also won’t leave behind any water spots and won’t cause scratches or swirl marks to your paint.

Waterless car wash vs traditional car wash

A waterless car wash is a great way to wash a vehicle when you don’t have time to run to a car wash or just in the mood to clean it yourself. A traditional car wash is what most people are used to and gives a much more thorough cleaning with the machines' high water pressure. If your car is lightly dirty then a waterless car wash is a good idea, but if your car is covered in dirt and mud then you’ll need a traditional wash.