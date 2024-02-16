Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

After getting your car washed , make sure you dry it off with a good-quality towel. If you don’t wipe the water off, then it will evaporate and leave debris or minerals on the surface of your vehicle's paint and clear coat. Over time this could lead to tough stains appearing on your finish that are difficult to remove. To prevent this and have your car nice and dry after a wash, check out the best car drying towels that are for sale on Amazon.

$8.99 at Amazon

Key features

12-pack

#1 best-selling exterior car care microfiber cloth on Amazon

Strong lint-free fibers

Swirl and scratch-free

Can last up to 1,200 washes

Machine washable

These USANooks Microfiber Cleaning Cloths are made with commercial grade 300 GSM (grams per square meter) material. GSM ranks a fabric by how thick and absorbent it is. The towels from this bundle are extremely absorbent and won’t leave behind any streaks, swirls or residue after using them.

$9.99 at Amazon

Key features

2-pack

Can absorb up to 7 times its weight

Non-abrasive

Streak-free

Elastic wrist cuffs

1-year warranty

Amazon Basics seems to have a product for just about everything. Their Deluxe Microfiber Car Wash Drying Mitts fit like a glove and have elastic wrist cuffs to keep them attached to your hand. They won’t cause any abrasions, scratches or leave lint behind. A 1-year warranty is included with your purchase.

$11.31 at Amazon

Key features

2-pack

Absorbent waffle weave pockets

Rounded and soft-edge lining

Can be reused hundreds of times

Great for drying large cars

Edges and tag may potentially scratch your vehicle

These Zwiper Professional Microfiber Waffle Drying Towels use a waffle weave pattern that helps them easily absorb water. Due to their size and absorbency, they can dry SUVs, trucks, vans, RVs and boats quickly and easily. As great as these towels are, you must be careful not to wipe the edges or tag on your vehicle as it may cause abrasions.

$10.39 at Amazon

Key features

Made with premium microfiber

Gentle on paint

Waffle pattern

No-scratch design

Reusable and machine washable

This Meguair’s Water Magnet Microfiber Drying Towel can absorb up to two times the water compared to a traditional terry towel.

$19.95 at Amazon

Key features

Korean 70/30 microfiber blend (390 GSM)

Extra large

Waffle weave

Can absorb up to 10 times its weight

Safe to use on LCD screens

The Rag Company Dry Me A River has a very creative name, but it earns that title with its ability to absorb up to 10 times its weight. Being made from high-quality Korean 70/30 microfiber with a waffle weave pattern, it can survive hundreds of uses.

$29.99 at Amazon

Key features

36 x 25 x 1”

Silk edges

Swirl and Scratch-resistant

Branded sil piping on edges

Can hold up to a gallon of water

Traps leftover dirt within fibers

The Chemical Guys Wooly Mammoth Large Microfiber Towels for Cars is one of the largest and thickest towels money can buy. It can hold up to a gallon of water and can effectively dry just about any vehicle with ease.

How to use a drying towel

Using a towel is one of the easiest things to do, but there are certain things to think of when drying a car. You’ll need to make sure you have a microfiber towel because it won’t scratch or cause swirl marks to your paint. Here is our tutorial on how to dry your car’s paint safely .

How are microfiber drying towels different from regular cotton towels?

A regular towel that you may use in the bathroom or kitchen is typically made from cotton, and these will scratch the paint as they are made to be soft for your body and dishes and unable to properly dry a vehicle. On the other hand, microfiber towels can hold significantly more water and the fiber they are built with fibers that are resistant to abrasions, scratches and swirl marks.