Best used pickup trucks for the money in 2024

Used trucks are more expensive than most probably expect. Their popularity on the new vehicle market makes them a hot commodity for used sales, but the good news is that several models offer great value. iSeeCars’ latest analysis ranked the best 5- and 10-year-old used pickups to help you get started shopping for deals.

Among 5-year-old used trucks, the Honda Ridgeline was the best, with an average price of $1,647 per 10,000 miles on the clock. The venerable Toyota Tacoma was next:

Best 5-year-old pickup trucks:

Karl Brauer, iSeeCars' executive analyst, said, “Midsize trucks don’t have the capability of full-size models when it comes to towing and hauling, but they clearly have an advantage when it comes to cost and lifespan. If you don’t need a full-size truck, a used midsize model offers far better value.” The same applies to older used cars, as the Ridgeline and Tacoma again topped the list. That said, the firm only came up with five trucks to top its list of 10-year-old models.

Best 10-year-old pickup trucks:

Honda Ridgeline: $1,595 Toyota Tacoma: $1,836 Toyota Tundra: $1,983 Nissan Titan: $2,255 Chevrolet Silverado 1500: $2,573

Brauer said trucks’ longevity helped them in the study, saying, “To have 40-plus percent of a truck’s life remaining after ten years shows how durable these vehicles can be.” iSeeCars looked at the prices of more than 1.1 million used vehicles and analyzed odometer readings from more than 312 million vehicles to determine the models that provide the best value and longevity for the money.

For complete lists of best used vehicles, check out the full iSeeCars study.