Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Pickup truck payload capacities can hold over a thousand pounds on most occasions and some can hold even more. Organizing your cargo with a tool box can make hauling a lot easier. They can be placed and attached inside of the truck bed and can store a large amount of items. Many of them come with a lock and key to secure your items. Here are the best truck tool boxes for sale on Amazon.

$114.96 at Amazon

Key Features

Made with aluminum

Diamond tread pattern

Weather-resistant doors

Includes lock and key

Long-lasting

This ARKSEN 30” tool box is built to last. This aluminum tool box features a diamond tread pattern and will last you many years. The doors are resistant to inclement weather conditions and prevent moisture from getting inside when sealed. There is a lock that comes with two keys for added security.

$250.44 at Amazon

Key Features

Made with powder-coated alloy steel

Corrosion-resistant

Aircraft grade door cables

Gasket seal that adds weather-resistance

Mounting brackets sold separately

This Buyers Products Underbody steel box can be mounted onto the underbody of a truck for extra storage. The box is built with aircraft grade door cables and has a replaceable gasket sealing system to add weather-resistance. It can be mounted on a flat surface and on the underbody with mounting brackets that are sold separately.

$227.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Made with aluminum

High capacity tool organizer

5 bar tread pattern

Built-in lock

Weather-resistant gasket seal

This BATONECO Trailer Tongue Tool Box is an aluminum high-capacity tool organizer. It features a 5 bar tread pattern and a weather-resistant gasket seal. The weather guard rubber seal prevents rain, snow, dust and other elements from getting inside of the toolbox.

$219.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Weight capacity: 75 pounds

Lockable lid

Weather-resistant

Easy access

3” clearance from truck bed

Organization tray

This UnderCover SwingCase Truck Bed Storage attaches onto the tailgate of your truck and is a simple way to add more storage to your pickup. It’s built with durable plastic and supports a maximum weight capacity of 75 pounds. Its low-profile design makes it compatible with truck tonneau covers and fits under them without them impeding with one another.

$166.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Made with stainless steel

Heavy duty construction

Fully welded seams

39 x 13 x 10”

Waterproof

Weather-resistant

The Confote Heavy Duty Tool Box is made with stainless steel. It’s waterproof and weather-resistant. Each lock is tested by the factory to make sure they are adequate before they are sold.

What are the benefits of truck bed tool boxes?

Truck bed tool boxes are great for storing heavy-duty tools and equipment. Some tools fit just fine in the bed but can roll around when driving and could potentially cause damage to your truck. Tool boxes can also be attached to the bed itself, to the underbody, to the side of the truck or to a trailer. They are portable and can be taken to the workplace so you can keep your tools close.

Are there any drawbacks of truck bed tool boxes?

There aren’t many drawbacks to truck bed tool boxes but there is one to consider. If they are mounted on the bed of the truck, it takes up a lot of storage space and reduces the usable length of the bed.

Truck bed tool box vs truck bed drawers

Pickup truck bed drawers can be used for heavy-duty equipment or just regular storage for smaller items. Tool boxes are better suited for tools but can still carry basic things as well. Tool boxes are mostly made from steel and aluminum so they will cost and weigh more but last longer than drawer systems.