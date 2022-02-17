Best car wax 2022 | 6 great options to add some shine to your ride

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

No matter the time of year, we're always trying to find an excuse to cruise around town and show off our rides. Naturally, only the shiniest of chariots will turn heads, so if you're like us, you'll want to make sure your car is waxed and ready for the attention. Of course, everyone has their own idea of what the "best" car wax is, and different waxes can be best for different use cases, so this list is based on user ratings and reviews from all across the web. We've selected waxes from a variety of categories and prices to meet a variety of needs.

Key Features

16 oz. bottle

Liquid wax

Increased protection and shine over the original Meguiar's Ultimate Liquid Wax

Made for easy application and removal, even in the sun

Uses a "pure synthetic" formula for long-lasting paint protection

Hydrophobic polymer technology is used to increase water beading

Safe for clear coats

Can be hand-applied or used with a polisher

This new and improved Meguiar's Ultimate Liquid Wax formula provides a glossier finish than ever before, increased protection and even more water beading than the previous formula. The wax promises to be easy to use even with the sun beating down and the new synthetic formula provides long-lasting protection and, of course, gives cars a great glossy shine. Importantly, this wax is "safe and effective on all glossy paints and clear coats" and it can be applied either by hand or with a polisher.

Key Features

16 oz. bottle

Liquid wax

Formula includes natural Carnauba, polymers and resins

Safe for any finish - including ceramic coating (not recommended for matte finishes)

Protects against damaging UVA and UVB rays from the sun

Created to be used by beginners as well as pro detailers

Produced in Southern California

Banana-scented

The Chemical Guys' Butter Wet Wax uses a formula which features a blend of natural carnauba, polymers and resins. It promises to deliver a surface shine to your vehicle and a "deep, wet finish." The Butter Wet Wax is safe for all finishes and can be applied to your car, boat, motorcycle, and more, but it's not recommended for matte finishes. Like nearly all waxes, the Chemical Guys offering protects your finish against UVA and UVB rays and it's meant to be easy-to-use for beginners all the way up to pro detailers. It even leaves your care with a banana-like scent! This is one of the more cost-effective solutions for wax you'll find. This one is also produced right here in the U.S.A.

Key Features

6.2 oz. container

Promises a "Concours look"

Paste wax, not liquid

Formula is a blend of Brazilian no. 1 yellow carnauba and beeswax

Made in the United States

This P21S carnauba wax is a favorite of detailers and enthusiasts alike for its "mirror-like" shine and ease-of-use. This wax is made in the USA and is a blend of Brazilian no. 1 yellow carnauba and beeswax. The P21S offering comes in a 6.2 oz container and focuses on only the essentials as this wax includes no additives, dyes, or perfumes.

Key Features

12 oz. container

Uses hydrophobic technology for water beading

Paste wax, not liquid

High gloss formula

Protective

This Griot's Garage wax is another carnauba-based wax that's easy to apply and remove, has a fast dry time, and features hydrophobic technology to increase water beading. As the packaging states, Griot's Garage claims to use "the highest grade carnauba" to offer "superior shine, protection and water-beading." This wax is strictly a finishing product and should not be considered an "all-in-one" wax.

Key Features

9.5 oz. container

Paste wax, not liquid

Provides a "super hard shell" protection and shine

The "leading car wax in the world"

Formula lasts up to 12 months

Made for easy application and removal

Protects against UV rays

This Turtle Wax Super Hard Shell finish is affordable, protective, and lasts for up to 12 months. The company is so confident in their product that they're calling it the "leading car wax in the world." Like most waxes these days, it's easy to put on and remove, will guard your paint against harmful UV rays, and will give your vehicle a serious shine.

Key Features

11 oz. container

Paste wax, not liquid

Formula is a blend of carnauba wax and polymers

Provides "long-lasting protection"

Great for clear coats and other glossy paint types

Made for easy application and removal

Can be used by hand or with a dual action polisher

Purchase includes a soft foam applicator

This 11 oz. container of Meguiar's Gold Class Carnauba Plus paste wax is formulated with carnauba and polymers to provide your paint with protection and of course a glossy shine. According to Meguiar's it's safe for clear coats and is made for easy application and removal. The wax can be applied by hand or with a dual action polisher. As a nice bonus, this wax comes with a soft foam applicator, so if you don't already have one, you won't have to buy one separately.

How to wax a car

Wondering how to use your new wax? Check out our video series Autoblog Details for a car detailing expert's in-depth explanations of how to care for your vehicle. Since we based these picks on user reviews, we'd love to hear if you have anything to add. Do you agree with our picks? Anything else you'd like to recommend? Let us know in the comments! Happy waxing.

