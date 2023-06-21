2023 Ram Rampage revealed with more details with Brazil launch

After a long teaser campaign, the Ram Rampage has broken cover. This small, unibody pickup was developed for and unveiled in Brazil, but an unverified report claims it will sooner or later make its way to the United States to compete in the same arena as the Ford Maverick.

We've already seen official photos of the Rampage without camouflage so there's nothing surprising about the design. Viewed from the front, it borrows several styling cues from the bigger, body-on-frame 1500, including a tall, upright grille with a big "RAM" logo and horizontal lights with LED accents. There's no shut line between the cab and the cargo box, and the rear end also wears a number of 1500-like styling cues.

Ram notes that the Rampage is the first vehicle it has developed in Brazil, though North American engineers and designers played a role in the process. The model stretches about 198 inches long, 72 inches wide, and 70 inches tall, so it's roughly three inches shorter and two inches taller than the Ford Maverick. Coincidence? You tell us. The brand had little to say about what's under the sheet metal, but rumors claim the Rampage uses a version of the architecture that underpins the Dodge Hornet and the Alfa Romeo Tonale, among other models. According to a spec sheet, it does have MacPherson struts up front and a multilink rear suspension, presumably independent.

From the driver's seat, the Rampage is almost car-like with a relatively small dashboard (compared to the 1500, at least), a three-spoke steering wheel, and a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Ram fitted a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the Uconnect infotainment system, and upmarket trim levels benefit from leather upholstery, LED ambient lighting, as well as a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. Connectivity is part of the package as well: the list of available features includes wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, six USB ports (including three for USB-C devices), and a wireless charger with an air outlet to cool your smartphone while it's charging.

At launch, the base engine will be a 2.0-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder rated at 168 horsepower and 279 pound-feet of torque. That's enough for a 10.9-second zero-to-62-mph time. Alternatively, buyers will have the option of selecting a gasoline-burning 2.0-liter turbo four rated at 268 horsepower and 294 pound-feet of torque. Part of the Hurricane family of engines, it lowers the zero-to-62-mph time to 6.9 seconds.

All-wheel-drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission come standard regardless of what's under the hood. The diesel-powered model offers a 2,237-pound payload, which is on par with a Ford F-150 Lightning, while the gasoline-powered version can haul up to 1,653 pounds.

Built in Brazil, the 2023 Ram Rampage will go on sale in its home market in the coming months. The range will include familiar trim levels such as Rebel, R/T (which notably receives a lowered suspension system and firmer springs) and Laramie. Pricing for the turbodiesel-powered Rebel starts at 239,990 Brazilian reais, which represents approximately $49,900 at the current conversion rate. The mid-range Laramie costs 249,990 reais (about $52,000), while the flagship, gasoline-only R/T is priced at 269,990 reais (around $56,200).

As for what this all means to American motorists, your guess is as good as ours. Ram hasn't announced plans to sell the Rampage on our shores, but an unverified report claims our version of the truck will be built in Mexico and is scheduled to arrive in showrooms in late 2023. Of the two engines offered in Brazil, we would only expect the gas engine to arrive, especially as a version is already available here in the Dodge Hornet.

