Here are the best-selling electric cars of 2023

EVs captured 7.6% of the new-car market in 2023, according to a recent study. That's up from 5.8% in 2022 and 3.2% in 2021, and analysts expect that this figure will continue to grow in 2024, though it might increase at a slower rate than it has in the past couple of years.

Tesla's Model Y crossover remains the best-selling electric car in the United States. The full top-10 is as follows:

Tesla accounted for about 55% of the 1,189,051 new electric cars sold in the United States in 2023, according to Kelley Blue Book, though its market share is dropping as the list of EVs built by other brands continues to grow. While the Model Y earned a spot on the list of the top-10 best-sellers regardless of powertrain type, the other cars on the list of top-selling EVs remain relatively far from the mainstream. Ford sold 750,789 units of the F-Series, Volkswagen reported Tiguan sales of 76,228 units, and the Mustang (48,605 units) outsold the Mach-E.

Kelley Blue Book parent company Cox Automotive believes EVs will capture a greater share of the market in 2024 in spite of headwinds, like high prices, stricter tax incentive rules, and "the slow roll-out of the nationwide [charging] infrastructure." It adds that prices are coming down: in December 2023, the average new electric car cost $50,789, a figure that's 17% lower than the one reported in December 2022.