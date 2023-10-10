Best October Prime Day windshield wiper blade deals for 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Windshield wiper blades are almost always the last thing on your mind, but they can become a big problem if they’re not working properly. Keeping your windshield clear and dry is essential so it’s best not to ignore worn or broken wiper blades. The good news is that windshield wiper blades are very easy to install yourself. We've selected the best wiper blade replacements currently on sale for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days fall super sale.

$26.48 at Amazon

Resilient silicone rubber construction. The Rain-X silicone endura squeegee is designed to last two times longer than traditional natural rubber squeegees

Tested in extreme weather conditions: -20°F and +194°F

Designed not to dry out and crack

"Uniclick Adapter System" claims easy and secure installation

$23.92 at Amazon

Patented silicone rubber designed to resist wear and damage from UV exposure

Claimed to ask up to 2x Longer than other premium wipers

Equal Pressure Points for quiet and streak-free wiping

Coats windshield with water-repellent silicone with every wipe so you don't have to re-apply

Fit type: vehicle specific

$10.67 at Amazon

Conventional blade replacement

"DuraKlear" rubber compound claims a consistent streak-free wipe

"KwikConnect Installation System" for quick wiper blade replacement

Available in 10" - 28" lengths

$39 at Amazon

A flexible asymmetric spoiler distributes uniform downward force along the entire blade to hold it firmly to the windshield at higher speeds

Patented beam design with shielded connector optimizes visibility even under extreme weather conditions

Exclusive tension spring arcing technology for a custom-contoured fit to the curvature of the windshield

More Top Picks

