Best October Prime Day Deals under $25 for 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Do you want to take advantage of all the big sales today, but don't want to spend a bundle? Check out this list of October Prime Day deals for under $25. Whether you're looking for a stocking stuffer for the holidays or just a little something for yourself, we're sure you'll find something that piques your interest at a price that can't be beat.

This iZeeker dash cam is one of the best bang-for-your-buck deals you can find in car video. For only $31.99, you get a dash cam that records in 1080P full HD with a 170° wide angle lens. Like most other cams, this one saves videos onto a MicroSD card and features loop recording, automatic start and stop and it also employs a G-sensor for crash detection. There's even a parking monitoring feature. iZeeker will provide a two-year warranty with your purchase. Check out an image from the cam right here.

If you'd rather hang from trees than a metal stand, then this is the hammock you should go for. You'll even save some serious cash over the stationary version. This camping hammock is made of nylon which means it's super lightweight, coming in at only 24 oz. It's 9 feet long by 4.5 feet wide and using its two 9 foot long tree straps and carabiners can hold up to 400 lbs.

“Alexa, turn on the lights.” Smart plugs are a great piece of tech that can modernize your home relatively cheaply and even more so during Prime Day. These smart plugs from Amazon are, of course, Alexa-compatible and let you control your lights and devices (fan, coffee maker, Christmas lights, and more) with your voice. They’re easy to setup and link to your smart home hub.

Car cleaning gel is one of the weirdest looking car cleaning tools out there, but it's also one of the easiest ways to grab the dirt and crumbs from the hardest-to-reach spots of your vehicle. Just take a handful of the Flubber-like substance, stick it on anything that looks like it could use a little less dust and dirt, then peel it off and watch the grime come with it. This putty is made for getting into small areas and corners that you might not be able to reach with more traditional tools. In addition to being a dust-grabbing powerhouse, it also has a clean "cologne" scent.

This is a great starter kit if you're just looking for the basics. It's a seven-piece set that will not only help you get the body of your car shining thanks to the Citrus Wash & Gloss, but it also comes with separate formulas for your tires (Diablo Wheel Cleaner) and even your interior (Total Interior Cleaner & Protectant). The Wash & Gloss comes in a 16 oz. bottle which should give most people 8-16 washes. In addition to the cleaners, this kit also comes with a wash mitt and three microfiber towels.

This Hotor 2-gallon Car Trash Can features a lid so your trash won’t bounce out on any bumpy backcountry roads as well as storage pockets on the side to keep your pre-devoured snacks and other items organized. The interior is 100% leakproof, and when it isn’t in use the trash can can be easily collapsed and stored, though once you install it, we’re willing to bet it’ll be in use at all times.

The best selling product in the paints and paint supplies category isn't a paint, but rather, something to keep your paint looking shiny and new. This Shine Armor spray is a ceramic coating hydrophobic spray made to both protect and polish your paint job by providing "a waterless wash, coat and shine."

This multi-functional OBD2 code reader by MotoPower features a built-in DTC lookup library, the ability to read and erase codes, a freeze frame view, vehicle info, data flow, vehicle speed information, engine coolant temp readings and more. It's compatible with most 1996 or newer U.S.-based vehicles and 2000 or newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. This scanner supports six languages, has a clear LCD display with backlight and contrast adjustment, and like most, doesn't need a battery or charger as it draws power from the OBD2 data link connector. The connection cable on the MotoPower scanner is 2.5 feet long. Be aware that this scanner can only read and clear info that's part of the OBD2 system and doesn't work with ABS, airbag, or oil service light systems.

Keep in mind that this pump is NOT intended for use with high-pressure or large-volume applications like large pools, but this portable compressor comes with three nozzles and will work on any Schrader valve on cars, SUVs, motorcycles, and bicycles. The included accessory adapters will allow you to also use this inflator on balls, air mattresses, balloons, and other small inflatables.

After buying a car, many of us get home and immediately take off the license plate frames that had the dealership name on them. After all, you likely just paid them tens of thousands of dollars and they still want free advertising? No thanks. These silicone frames are a great replacement and won’t scratch your car like the metal ones, are rust-proof and fit all American and Canadian plates.

This Rain-X Blade is the clear windshield wiper of choice for Amazon shoppers, and it's a good pick. It comes in a variety of sizes from 14 inches to 28 inches and applies Rain-X water repellent directly to your windshield during use. The Rain-X universal adapter is made to be easy-to-use, and it "fits 96% of vehicles." The product also uses advanced beam wiper blade technology which "provides uniform pressure points along the length of the blade, allowing it to hug the curvature of the windshield for a smooth, clean wipe."

More Top Picks

