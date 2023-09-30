Best October Amazon Prime Day Early Deals for 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're always on the hunt for a deal, it's time to get excited for Amazon's upcoming October Prime Day event: Big Deal Days. It's essentially Prime Day 2 and it's happening on October 10th and 11th. Just like Prime Day, this one is for Prime members only, but don't worry if you're not one yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial right here. This fall Prime Day will have all the same types of deals as the first. You can be sure to find price cuts on tech accessories, TVs, power tools, generators, lawn equipment, automotive accessories, e-bikes, toys and more. Just below, we've wrangled some of our favorite early deals, but be sure to check back on the 10th to see our curated lists of all best deals and biggest savings.

TV deals

Sony 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X77L Series - $398 (12% off) This Sony features a 4K X1 processor that delivers a rich picture with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Like most, it's a SmartTV, this one featuring GoogleTV capabilities, complete with Google Assistant and even Apple Airplay features. If you're a PS5 gamer, this screen also features "Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode for optimized picture quality while gaming and streaming on your PS5 console."



Sony 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X77L Series - $498 (6% off) Very similar to the deal above, but with a bigger screen.



32" 720p HD Amazon Fire smart TV - $129.99 (35% off) Alexa voice search and voice control compatible with Alexa remote, 60 Hz refresh rate, 28.6” x 17.0” x 3.2” product dimensions (without stand)



INSIGNIA 32-inch Smart HD 720p Fire TV - $84.99 (43% off) Alexa voice control, Fire TV built-in, compatible with Apple Airplay



INSIGNIA 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV - $199.99 (26% off) Alexa voice control, Fire TV built-in, DTS studio sound



Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV - $289.99 (22% off) Alexa voice control, 4 HDMI inputs, 4K Ultra HD



Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD - $599.99 (25% off) #1 new release in QLED TVs on Amazon, advanced HDR, adaptive brightness, compatible with Alexa



Vacuum Deals

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum - $169.99 (26% off) This Shark vac is made for pet hair pickup thanks to its self-cleaning brushroll. It's great for cleaning under furniture, on upholstery, or of course your car thanks to its detachable nozzle and it utilizes a HEPA filter for cleaning.



Zoker Cordless Vacuum Cleaner - $134.98 (80% off) This cordless vac provides up to 30 minutes of run-time on a full charge. It has 2 cleaning modes, a "5-stage high-efficiency filtration system," a built-in LED and only weighs about 5.5 lbs.



ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner 2.0 - $29.99 (5% off) One of our person favorite car vacs, the ThisWorx doesn't disappoint. It's nearly always the best-selling vacuum on Amazon and for good reason. It utilizes a 110W motor for suction, comes with 3 attachments (flathead, extendable and brush nozzle), a carrying bag, a filter-cleaning brush and a removable and washable HEPA filter. The best part? It only weighs 2.6 lbs.



BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum - $228.09 (18% off) This lightweight vac from Bissel is great for pet owners. It has an automatic cord rewind, tangle-free brush roll, headlights, and was designed for powerful pet hair pickup.



CRAFTSMAN CMXEVBE17595 16 Gallon 6.5 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vac - $139.99 (16% off) This heavy-duty Craftsman vacuum is great for a large garage, workshop, or basement. It has a large drain for emptying liquids and it even has a built-in blower port so you can also use it to quickly clear leaves, grass clippings, and more.



Tech Accessories, Earbuds & Amazon Tech

Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with Built-in subwoofer - $198 (50% off) If you're in the market for a new sound bar, you could do a lot worse than this bad boy. This Sony has a built-in subwoofer so you'll be able to feel the bass, voice enhancement capability and a low-profile design so it'll look great underneath your TV.



SAMSUNG PRO Plus microSD Memory Card + Reader, 256GB MicroSDXC - $21.99 (42% off) Remember when digital storage cost an arm and a leg? Us too. Thankfully, nowadays, it's a lot more affordable and that goes double for when there's a great deal like this available. For just $21.99 you can grab a giant 256GB of storage space in a tiny MicroSDXC package.



Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds - $199 (20% off) The Apple AirPods Pro feature an advanced H2 chip for smarter noise cancellation and immersive sound quality, with low-distortion custom-built drivers that deliver crisp highs and deep, rich bass in stunning definition. They also feature active noise cancellation and come with 4 different sizes of silicone tips.



Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle - $237.97 (7% off) This 32 GB Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition tablet also comes with a fabric cover and wireless charging dock. Amazon boasts even more reading time for this best-selling e-reader, “a single charge via USB-C or compatible Qi wireless charger (included) now lasts up to 10 weeks”



Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet productivity bundle - $329.99 (7% off) This 64 GB tablet computer features an octa-core processor and 4 GB RAM. Included are a keyboard case and a stylus pen



Elphas Mini WiFI projector for iPhone - $99.98 (33% off) 1080p HD display, built-in speaker and cooling system, compatible with Android/iOS/Windows



Lawn & Garden

Greenworks 40V 16" Brushless Cordless Chainsaw - $167 (57% off) This electric chainsaw can help you make short work of trees and stumps. It weighs under 11 lbs, comes with a battery and a charger and should get you around 140 cuts per charge.



Craftsman Mechanic Tool Set - $125.16 (47% off) This 230-piece set of steel-constructed tools includes sockets, wrenches, and more. The toolbox has three drawers that can be nested on top of the box for quick access and temporary storage



Greenworks 60V 25inch Cordless Self-propelled Lawn Mower - $674.99 (10% off)

This cordless self-propelled electric mower comes with 2 4.0Ah batteries, a dual port charger to give them both juice, and replacement blades



Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Brushless String Trimmer + Leaf Blower Combo - $319.20 (20% off) This combo pack comes with an electric weed whipper and leaf blower as well as an 80V 2Ah battery and rapid charger



Cooking, Grills & Griddles

Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet - $19.90 (42% off) This versatile kitchen essential is suitable for beginners, home cooks, and chefs. It can be used on various cooking surfaces, including stovetops, ovens, grills, and open flames. It comes pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and promises to cook your dishes evenly from edge to edge.



Blackstone Tabletop Griddle - $158.45 (21% off) Powerful “H” style burners for even heat distribution/cooking. The propane tank is not included



Cuisinart 14" x 14" x 15" Portable Charcoal Grill (Red) - $29.93 (25% off)

Features a dual venting system, 3 secure lid locks and enamel-coated firebox and ash catcher



ROMANTICIST 26pcs Grilling Accessories Kit - $32.99 (34% off) Includes 1 multi-task spatula, 1 fork, 1 knife, 1 tongs, 1 basting brush, 1 grill mitts, 1 meat injector, 1 instant thermometer, 1 waiter’s corkscrew, 1 grill brush with scraper, 1 extra brush head, 2 shakers for salt and pepper, 4 BBQ skewers, 8 corn holders, 1 durable zipper bag



Dash Cams

Rove R2 4K Dash Cam - $89.99 (w/ $30 off digital coupon) The Rove 4K dash cam records videos in, you guessed it, 4K resolution. It has features like Super Night Vision technology, built-in WiFi functionality allowing you to instantly manage your recordings on your smart phone, built-in GPS to record your location and speed, parking mode, motion detection, a 150° wide-angle lens, G-sensor tech, loop cycle recording, emergency video lock, time-lapse video, slow-mo video, and it can handle up to a 512GB micro SD card for storage. One reviewer shared some of his own footage shot with the camera right here. After 24,000 Amazon ratings, it's sitting at an impressive score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Want your dash cam recordings to be in crisp 4K? Click here to learn more about the Rove R2.



CHORTAU Dual Dash Cam - $32.49 (w/ 35% off digital coupon) Front and rear dash cam combo, 1080p HD resolution, 170° FoV front cam w/ 130° FoV rear cam



REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam - $109.99 (30% off + $30 off digital coupon) Front and rear dash cam combo, 4K resolution front cam, 1080p HD resolution rear cam



DKK Mini Dash Cam - $59.95 (14% off) Front and rear dash cam combo, 1080p HD front cam, 720p waterproof rear cam



OBD2 Scanners

MOTOPOWER Car OBD2 Scanner - $23.55 (13% off) DTC lookup library, reads and erases codes, works with most post-1996 US vehicles and post-2000 EU and Asian vehicles



FOXWELL NT 310 Diagnostic OBD2 Scanner - $69.99 (22% off) Reads and erases codes, 2.8-inch color screen, live data graphing and logging, no charger or battery required



Autel AutoLink AL319 OBD2 Scanner - $29.49 (w/ 20% off digital coupon) Easy-to-use, works with most post-1996 OBD2 protocol vehicles, reads DTCs, displays live data and more



Portable Car Jump Starters

STANLEY J309 Portable Power Station Jump Starter - $60.38 (25% off) Jump starting power of 600 peak amps and 300 instant starting amps, features 3 USB ports to charge devices and a 270-degree LED light to help you work in the dark



AVAPOW 1500A Peak Car Jump Starter - $41.99 (40% off) Jump starts vehicles with up to 7L gas and 5.5L diesel engines, made for temps from -4°F to 140°F, includes USB 3 and USBC ports



AVAPOW 2000A Peak Car Jump Starter - $59.18 (34% off) Jump starts vehicles with up to 8L gas or 6.5L engines, IP65 water-resistant, doubles as power pack for USB devices



NEXPOW 2000A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter - $79.99 (20% off) Jump starts vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine, up to 20 jumps on a single charge, also charges USB devices



Portable Air Compressors

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - $27.99 (38% off) This portable tire inflator plugs right into your car's 12V lighter port, has a 9.8 ft power cord, and has an automatic shut off capability. "This tire inflator is not applicable for any large vehicles with TIRE PRESSURE ＞ 50 PSI and TIRE WIDTH ＞ 245 MM such as truck, vans and off-road vehicles



Teromas Tire Inflator Air Compressor - $31.98 (30% off) Plugs into car's 12V lighter port, 10.5-inch long power cord, includes 4 nozzles for cars, RVs, bike tires and more, up to 150 psi



AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - $31.99 (29% off) Comes with 3 nozzles, 100 psi, great for cars, bikes, balls and more



AVID POWER Tire Inflator Air Compressor - $65.99 (27% off) Powered by 12V car power adapter or rechargeable battery pack to be totally cordless, 100 psi, automatic stop function



Radar Detectors

Uniden DFR1 Long Ranger Laser and Radar Detection - $54.94 (8% off) Long-range sensitivity, front and rear protection, 3 modes (Highway, City, and City 1), includes suction cup window mount



More Top Picks

