These days everyone has a smartphone on them at all times, so you need to make sure it’s fully charged in the car. A charger can be placed in a USB port and plugged into your phone. They can also connect to the 12V auxiliary outlet, formally known as a car cigarette lighter. They can be used for iPhones, other smartphones, tablets and laptops that use a USB-A port. Here are the best iPhone car chargers that aren't manufactured by Apple for sale on Amazon.

2 USB-A ports

Aluminum alloy exterior

Scratch-resistant

Premium gold-plated coils

Sleek and compact design

18-month warranty

The Anker 320 Car Charger has dual 12w USB-A ports and can efficiently charge two devices simultaneously. This charger has an aluminum alloy exterior that is scratch-resistant and has a compact design. The gold-plated coils reduce heat while charging to maximize charging speeds. This charger comes with an 18-month warranty.

Dual 12w USB-A ports

Lightning cable included

LED indicator

Compatible with any device that uses a USB-A charger

This Belkin 24-Watt Dual USB Car Charger has dual 12w USB-A ports and is compatible with any device that uses this type of port. A 3-foot lightning cable is included with your purchase and there is a LED light indicator to let you know when the charger is connected to a power source.

Two ports

Apple MFi certified C94 chip

PD 20w faster charging

Intelligent chip protection

TPU coiled cable

5 ft lightning cable

This Syncwire iPhone Car Charger has two USB-A ports, a 20w fast charger and a 12w standard charger. The 20w lightning cable has an Apple-certified C94 chip that charges faster than a regular charger. This charger also has a TPU coiled cable that won’t get tangled.

Compatible with most cigarette lighters

Safety charge technology

4 charging ports

LED lights

3-year warranty

This TECKNET USB Car Charger has a combined 54w of power and four USB-A ports to keep you and your passenger's devices charged. There are three regular ports and a QC 3.0 port that supplies fast charging. A 3-year warranty is included with your purchase.

Includes charging cable, phone mount and car adapter

Wireless charging

Magsafe

Phone-cooling fan

Heat-dissipating technology

Lifetime support

1-year warranty

The ESR Magnetic Wireless Car Charging Set with CryoBoost comes with a phone mount, a USB-A to USB-C cable and a USB-A car adapter. The CryoBoost uses heat-dissipating technology that cools your phone to prevent overheating. This product comes with a 1-year warranty and lifetime support.

How to use an iPhone car charger

Most of these chargers are plugged into the car's cigarette lighter and the cables are placed into the ports and attached to your phone. Wireless chargers can be attached to an air vent and the charging cable goes into the vehicle's USB port.

Can these chargers be used for other smartphones?

Yes, these chargers are compatible with any device that can be connected to a USB-A port.