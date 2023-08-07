Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
It’s important for the safety of yourself and others on the road to not be on your phone while driving. But during occasions when you need your phone handy and nearby, having a mount for your smartphone can help limit your distractions while driving. They can be attached to an air vent, dashboard or windshield. Here are the best iPhone car mounts and holders that are available for sale on Amazon.
CINDRO Phone Holder - $8.99 (53% off)
Key Features
- 360° rotation
- Secure grip
- Easy to install
- Phone case friendly
- Made with silicone rubber
This CINDRO Phone Holder can fit any Android or iPhone and can wrap around the thickest of phone cases. It has a 360° rotation and a secure grip to keep your phone in place.
VICSEED Cell Phone Holder - $26.96 (33% off)
Key Features
- Sturdy clamps
- UV-resistant
- Wide compatibility
- Mounts on vent, windshield and dashboard
- Can support up to 66 pounds
This VICSEED Cell Phone Holder has sturdy clamps and can support up to 66 pounds. It can be mounted onto an air vent, dashboard or windshield. This holder is resistant to extreme heat, extreme cold, UV rays and is also scratch-proof. This product also includes a lifetime service offer.
LISEN Fits MagSafe Car Mount - $29.99
Key Features
- 360° flexible adjustment
- 20 permanent magnets
- Zinc alloy body
- Scratch-resistant
- Lasts up to 10 years
This LISEN Fits MagSafe Car Mount has 20 permanent magnets inside and can attach to magnetic cases easily. It’s made with a zinc alloy body that can last up to 10 years. This mount has been lab tested and can withstand temperatures between -42°F to 122°F.
iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard & Windshield Universal Car Mount Phone Holder - $24.99
Key Features
- Extends to a size of up to 5 inches x 8 inches
- Easy one-touch mechanism
- Strong suction cup
- Magnetic cord organizer
- Telescopic arm
This iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Universal Car Mount Phone Holder is a best seller on Amazon. It has a simple one-touch mechanism and a telescopic arm that can extend to 5 inches x 8 inches to fit your phone. It also has a magnetic rod organizer that can help keep your charging cable out of the way.
CHGeek Wireless Car Charger - $29.99
Key Features
- 15-watt fast wireless charging
- Auto-clamping
- Foreign object detection
- Upgraded coil
- 360° rotation
This CHGeek Wireless Car Charger has a built-in 15-watt fast charger and a foreign object detection system that deactivates the charger when something that isn’t a phone is detected. This holder can auto-clamp onto phone cases up to 4 mm thick.
ESR Magnetic Wireless Car Charging Set with CryoBoost - $50.99
Key Features
- Includes phone mount, charging cable and car adapter
- Phone-cooling fan
- Heat-dissipating tech
- 1,400 grams of holding force
- Wireless charging
- 1-year warranty
This ESR Magnetic Wireless Car Charging Set with CryoBoost comes with a phone mount, a USB-A to USB-C cable and a USB-A car adapter. The CryoBoost uses heat-dissipating technology to cool your phone while it’s mounted to prevent it from overheating. This mount comes with lifetime support and 1-year warranty.
How to install a phone mount
Before choosing a mounting option, figure out which spot you are most comfortable with. Car vent clips attach to standard horizontal and vertical vents but not diagonal vents. Suction cup mounts can be attached to any flat surface on the dash or onto the windshield.
Pros and cons of phone mounts
Hands-free phone mounts keep your phone out of the way while driving and limit distractions and some can even charge your phone. Another great benefit is when using a navigation app for reading directions, you have your phone nearby to have a better sense of where you are going. A downside of a phone mount is that the phone may fall off you when driving over bumpy roads or potholes. Another issue is that some vent clips with a phone attached may block the cold air flow.
