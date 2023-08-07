Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It’s important for the safety of yourself and others on the road to not be on your phone while driving. But during occasions when you need your phone handy and nearby, having a mount for your smartphone can help limit your distractions while driving. They can be attached to an air vent, dashboard or windshield. Here are the best iPhone car mounts and holders that are available for sale on Amazon.

$8.99 at Amazon

Key Features

360° rotation

Secure grip

Easy to install

Phone case friendly

Made with silicone rubber

This CINDRO Phone Holder can fit any Android or iPhone and can wrap around the thickest of phone cases. It has a 360° rotation and a secure grip to keep your phone in place.

$26.96 at Amazon

Key Features

Sturdy clamps

UV-resistant

Wide compatibility

Mounts on vent, windshield and dashboard

Can support up to 66 pounds

This VICSEED Cell Phone Holder has sturdy clamps and can support up to 66 pounds. It can be mounted onto an air vent, dashboard or windshield. This holder is resistant to extreme heat, extreme cold, UV rays and is also scratch-proof. This product also includes a lifetime service offer.

$29.99 at Amazon

Key Features

360° flexible adjustment

20 permanent magnets

Zinc alloy body

Scratch-resistant

Lasts up to 10 years

This LISEN Fits MagSafe Car Mount has 20 permanent magnets inside and can attach to magnetic cases easily. It’s made with a zinc alloy body that can last up to 10 years. This mount has been lab tested and can withstand temperatures between -42°F to 122°F.

$24.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Extends to a size of up to 5 inches x 8 inches

Easy one-touch mechanism

Strong suction cup

Magnetic cord organizer

Telescopic arm

This iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Universal Car Mount Phone Holder is a best seller on Amazon. It has a simple one-touch mechanism and a telescopic arm that can extend to 5 inches x 8 inches to fit your phone. It also has a magnetic rod organizer that can help keep your charging cable out of the way.

$29.99 at Amazon

Key Features

15-watt fast wireless charging

Auto-clamping

Foreign object detection

Upgraded coil

360° rotation

This CHGeek Wireless Car Charger has a built-in 15-watt fast charger and a foreign object detection system that deactivates the charger when something that isn’t a phone is detected. This holder can auto-clamp onto phone cases up to 4 mm thick.

$50.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Includes phone mount, charging cable and car adapter

Phone-cooling fan

Heat-dissipating tech

1,400 grams of holding force

Wireless charging

1-year warranty

This ESR Magnetic Wireless Car Charging Set with CryoBoost comes with a phone mount, a USB-A to USB-C cable and a USB-A car adapter. The CryoBoost uses heat-dissipating technology to cool your phone while it’s mounted to prevent it from overheating. This mount comes with lifetime support and 1-year warranty.

How to install a phone mount

Before choosing a mounting option, figure out which spot you are most comfortable with. Car vent clips attach to standard horizontal and vertical vents but not diagonal vents. Suction cup mounts can be attached to any flat surface on the dash or onto the windshield.

Pros and cons of phone mounts

Hands-free phone mounts keep your phone out of the way while driving and limit distractions and some can even charge your phone. Another great benefit is when using a navigation app for reading directions, you have your phone nearby to have a better sense of where you are going. A downside of a phone mount is that the phone may fall off you when driving over bumpy roads or potholes. Another issue is that some vent clips with a phone attached may block the cold air flow.