Hate cables? This wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto adapter is 56% off

The ATOTO AD3 Wireless CarPlay & Android Auto Adapter is an incredible deal that you won't want to miss, especially with a generous 56% discount when using the promo code T3HJUSMV. This adapter offers a seamless transition to the world of wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, providing a modern and cable-free experience while driving. With the latest hardware, the AD3 ensures a smooth and quick Bluetooth connection and utilizes fast 5 GHz Wi-Fi data transmission between your phone and the adapter. Starting your engine is all it takes to automatically launch CarPlay or Android Auto on your head unit, eliminating the need to take your phone out of your pocket.

Key Features:

One of the standout features of the ATOTO AD3 is its exceptional ease of use. It's a true plug-and-play solution, and the initial setup is a breeze. Simply plug the AD3 into your head unit using the included USB cable, pair it via Bluetooth, and the Wi-Fi connection will automatically establish. From then on, every time you start your engine, the connection is seamless, and you'll hardly notice the adapter is there. Plus, the AD3 supports all CarPlay and Android Auto functions, including maps, music, calls, and messages, while retaining your OEM Steering Wheel Controls. It's compatible with a wide range of head units, both original and aftermarket, making it a versatile choice for car enthusiasts. Additionally, ATOTO offers online updates and excellent customer support, ensuring your AD3 stays up-to-date and performs optimally, backed by a one-year warranty and the option to extend it further. With this deal, upgrading your car's infotainment system to wireless CarPlay and Android Auto has never been more affordable and convenient.