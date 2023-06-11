The best car phone mounts in 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A gadget every driver should own is a car phone holder or mount. It lets you keep your phone nearby, but helps to limit the distraction that comes with holding your phone or keeping it in your lap. The viewing angle when using a phone mount is usually adjustable. This helps you to keep the focus on the road but keep important info, like maps, close for a quick glance when needed. Phone mounts are also great for drivers that don’t have center infotainment with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Here are the best car phone mounts available on Amazon.

$24.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Easy one-touch mechanism

Improved telescopic arm

Enhanced suction cup

Magnetic cord organizer

The iOttie Car Mount is operated by an easy one touch mechanism. It has an improved telescopic arm and an enhanced cord organizer. There is a magnetic rod organizer for you to place your charging cable and keep it out of the way.

$11.99 at Amazon

Key Features

360° rotation adjustability

Upgraded air vent clip

Stable support shelf

Scratch-free claw

Compatible with most phones

This FBB Phone Mount can be adjusted to be closer or further away from you. It has a suction cup to stick to your dash or windshield while also having an air vent clip option. The three-sided expansion makes this mount compatible with phones from every brand or size.

$22.13 at Amazon

Key Features

Fits all phones and cases

Strong suction cup

360-degree adjustable ball joint

Increased stability for bumpy roads

Two-step locking mechanism

Made with high-quality carbon fiber

The VICSEED Universal Phone Mount is compatible with every phone. It has a strong suction cup and a 360-degree adjustable ball joint that makes it very customizable. It’s built with carbon fiber and would look really good in cars with carbon fiber in the interior.

$15.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Vacuum suction cup

Smooth contact

One-hand operation

Compatible with most phones

Silicone padding

The Qifutan Cell Phone Holder has a durable vacuum suction cup that can support up to 46 pounds. The aluminum gooseneck and flexible arm mount make it easier to position while driving. It can also rotate 360 degrees. The mount has soft silicone padding to prevent scratching your phone.

$47.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Fast wireless charging

Phone cooling fan

Strong magnetic vent mount

Compatible with most air vents

Compatible with iPhone 12, 13 and 14

1-year warranty

This ESR HaloSafe Car Mount with CryoBoost features a 12-volt wireless charger that will keep your phone fully charged while driving. It has a strong magnetic mount with a built-in fan that keeps your phone from overheating and keeps your battery charging to maximum capacity.

How to install a phone mount

Installing a phone mount is fairly simple. Vent clip mounts attach to traditional vertical and horizontal car vents and can be tightened or loosened to your liking. Suction cup mounts attach to any flat surface you place them on. To attach your phone, mounts will either have a magnet that latches on to the back of your phone, a magnetic case or arms to hold your phone.

Are there any disadvantages of a phone mount?

There are a few downsides to having a car phone mount. Even though it keeps your phone out of the way, it can still be a bit distracting at times as you receive notifications while driving. Another potential problem is the phone falling off the magnetic mount when driving over bumpy roads or potholes. Some places have laws making windshield mounts illegal, as well, so check your local laws.

Dashboard mount vs air vent mount

The type of mount you choose comes down to personal preference. If you prefer to keep your phone in front of you, then a windshield mount would be the best option. For those that prefer to keep the phone to the side would be better off with an air vent mount.