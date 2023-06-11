The best car phone mounts in 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
A gadget every driver should own is a car phone holder or mount. It lets you keep your phone nearby, but helps to limit the distraction that comes with holding your phone or keeping it in your lap. The viewing angle when using a phone mount is usually adjustable. This helps you to keep the focus on the road but keep important info, like maps, close for a quick glance when needed. Phone mounts are also great for drivers that don’t have center infotainment with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Here are the best car phone mounts available on Amazon.
iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard & Windshield Universal Car Mount Phone - $24.95
Key Features
- Easy one-touch mechanism
- Improved telescopic arm
- Enhanced suction cup
- Magnetic cord organizer
The iOttie Car Mount is operated by an easy one touch mechanism. It has an improved telescopic arm and an enhanced cord organizer. There is a magnetic rod organizer for you to place your charging cable and keep it out of the way.
FBB Phone Mount for Car - $11.99 (70% off)
Key Features
- 360° rotation adjustability
- Upgraded air vent clip
- Stable support shelf
- Scratch-free claw
- Compatible with most phones
This FBB Phone Mount can be adjusted to be closer or further away from you. It has a suction cup to stick to your dash or windshield while also having an air vent clip option. The three-sided expansion makes this mount compatible with phones from every brand or size.
VICSEED Universal Phone Mount for Car - $22.13 (63% off)
Key Features
- Fits all phones and cases
- Strong suction cup
- 360-degree adjustable ball joint
- Increased stability for bumpy roads
- Two-step locking mechanism
- Made with high-quality carbon fiber
The VICSEED Universal Phone Mount is compatible with every phone. It has a strong suction cup and a 360-degree adjustable ball joint that makes it very customizable. It’s built with carbon fiber and would look really good in cars with carbon fiber in the interior.
Qifutan Cell Phone Holder for Car Phone Mount - $15.99
Key Features
- Vacuum suction cup
- Smooth contact
- One-hand operation
- Compatible with most phones
- Silicone padding
The Qifutan Cell Phone Holder has a durable vacuum suction cup that can support up to 46 pounds. The aluminum gooseneck and flexible arm mount make it easier to position while driving. It can also rotate 360 degrees. The mount has soft silicone padding to prevent scratching your phone.
ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Mount Charger with CryoBoost - $47.99
Key Features
- Fast wireless charging
- Phone cooling fan
- Strong magnetic vent mount
- Compatible with most air vents
- Compatible with iPhone 12, 13 and 14
- 1-year warranty
This ESR HaloSafe Car Mount with CryoBoost features a 12-volt wireless charger that will keep your phone fully charged while driving. It has a strong magnetic mount with a built-in fan that keeps your phone from overheating and keeps your battery charging to maximum capacity.
How to install a phone mount
Installing a phone mount is fairly simple. Vent clip mounts attach to traditional vertical and horizontal car vents and can be tightened or loosened to your liking. Suction cup mounts attach to any flat surface you place them on. To attach your phone, mounts will either have a magnet that latches on to the back of your phone, a magnetic case or arms to hold your phone.
Are there any disadvantages of a phone mount?
There are a few downsides to having a car phone mount. Even though it keeps your phone out of the way, it can still be a bit distracting at times as you receive notifications while driving. Another potential problem is the phone falling off the magnetic mount when driving over bumpy roads or potholes. Some places have laws making windshield mounts illegal, as well, so check your local laws.
Dashboard mount vs air vent mount
The type of mount you choose comes down to personal preference. If you prefer to keep your phone in front of you, then a windshield mount would be the best option. For those that prefer to keep the phone to the side would be better off with an air vent mount.
