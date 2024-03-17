Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When people wash their cars, they tend to focus on cleaning the exterior and interior, and cleaning under the hood is often overlooked . Car engines can get slimy and greasy over time and they need to be sprayed off and cleaned with the right products. With an engine degreaser, you can spray it onto your engine and it will break down the grease so it can be easily wiped off. A clean engine can make it easier to work on your car and spot leaks and damage. A clean engine bay is also nice to show potential buyers when trying to sell the car. Here are the best engine degreasers for sale at Amazon.

$8.15 at Amazon

Key features

18 oz.

Easily removes grease, dirt, grime and oil

Deep penetrating formula

Low-residue and water-based formula

Recommended for engines, farm equipment and industrial machinery

This WD-40 Specialist Machine & Engine Degreaser Foaming Spray can quickly remove grease, dirt and grime.

$11.99 at Amazon

Key features

16 oz.

Powers through dirt, grime and debris

Quickly dissolves grease

Citrus-based formula

Great for engine bays, tools and machinery

The Chemical Guys Signature Series Orange Degreaser is able to power through grease, dirt, grime and debris.

$17.30 at Amazon

Key features

2 pack of 17 oz. bottles

Safe for all engine components

Made for engines with plastic covers

No scrubbing necessary

This Gunk Foamy Engine Brite Engine Cleaner is made for cleaning engines with plastic covers and is safe on all engine components.

$31.99 at Amazon

Key features

1 gallon

All-purpose cleaner

Loosens grease and grime

Can clean engines, machinery, tools, painted surfaces and floors

Fast acting formula

This 1-gallon bottle of 3D Grand Blast Heavy Duty Degreaser can clean more than just engines.

$31.97 at Amazon

Key features

1 gallon

Easily cleans grease, heavy soils and silicone

Biodegradable

Safe for aluminum and most other vehicle surfaces

The Malco Red Thunder Automotive Cleaner and Degreaser is biodegradable and is safe for aluminum surfaces along with most other surfaces on your vehicle.

How to use an engine degreaser

Before using an engine degreaser, make sure you read through the instructions and most importantly, make sure your vehicle has been turned off for a while and the engine is cold. Here is our tutorial on how to properly and safely clean your engine bay.

How does a degreaser work?

According to Techspray, “A degreaser is a cleaner designed to remove grease, oils, cutting fluids, corrosion inhibitors, handling soils, fingerprints, and other contamination common in assembly, stamping and other metal fabrication in refineries, motor repair shops, airplane hangars, and factories, etc”. They also state that “the objective for a degreaser is to remove the offending soil quickly, avoiding as much wiping and scrubbing as possible”.

What can a degreaser be used on?

Degreasers can be used on engines, but are also effective on other surfaces as well. They can be used to clean tools, machinery, floors and on many other surfaces. Before using it on a surface, make sure you read the product description online or package labeling on what it can and cannot be used on.

Are degreasers and cleaners the same?

Degreasers are a subset of cleaners that are made to break down and remove grease from surfaces. All-purpose or multi-purpose cleaners are intended to cleaning all things while being able to clean grease, but not as effective at removing grease like a traditional degreaser.