Best snow tires for winter 2022 and 2023

In much of the country, dedicated winter tires are a must, changing them on and off a seasonal ritual. But they are a confusing topic and are offered in many variations. We turned to Tire Rack to help make sense of it. Tire Rack's rankings are based on user reviews, and it also does its own tire testing — in this case, even using an ice rink.

For a deeper research dive, you can go to tirerack.com., But here's a rundown, with links, to some solid choices in winter tires.

In budgeting for this purchase, keep in mind that it's highly recommended you run a full set of four matched snow tires. The olden days when your grandpa would put on just two are long gone.

Passenger cars

Studless Bridgestone Blizzak WS90 (from $101.99 in sizes down to 14") Blizzack has become practically synonymous with tires for snow and ice. The WS90 works for passenger cars, minivans, crossovers. Tire Rack likes its braking performance on wintry surfaces and its steering feel. In traction and handling tests, it ranks a very close second to the next tire on our list. But nothing beats it for stopping distance on both wet and dry surfaces. Michelin X-Ice Snow (from $111.99 in sizes down to 14") It beat even the Blizzak in snow traction and handling. Says Tire Rack's testers: "Excellent road manners combined with balanced traction for all road conditions." Continental VikingContact 7 (from $92.78) This tire is described as "competitive" with the others and earns praise for low highway tread noise, though it can be noisy on rough surfaces. It also gets dinged slightly for steering feel. Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra (from $129.73) This Goodyear is lauded for its traction on both snow and ice. "Traction in line with the best with a distinct connection to the road." Yokohama IceGuard IG52C (from $90.37) Good ice and snow traction. Not the best of this bunch, but it's the best price here and may be good enough for your needs. Tire Rack's verdict: "A good value that performs well on ice and in the snow."

Winter performance Michelin Pilot Alpin PA/4 (from $234.80) Good handling and great traction in all conditions. (It's derived from the Pilot Alpin PA/4 N-Spec, which was the highest-ranked tire in this category, though the N-Spec was developed specifically for Porsches, is extremely expensive, and is available only in 19" and 20".) Vredstein Wintertrac Pro (from $161.80, starting at 17") This one was tested against two Michelins and was competitive for wet and dry traction, and tops in ride quality. Tire Rack testers deemed it a bit noisy but call it a "strong contender" in this category. Bridgestone Blizzak LM-32 (from $165.99) Not tested. But it's a Blizzak and well-liked by customers.

Trucks and SUVs