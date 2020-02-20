One of the worst things about winter is getting out to your car first thing in the morning and seeing a layer of snow and ice on your windshield. It's the worst. Instead of being able to hop into your car and go like usual, you have to spend 5 or 10 minutes awkwardly cleaning your windshield, then waiting for it to defrost, usually in the freezing cold. It's never a fun time and no one looks forward to it. This problem can be avoided pretty easily though with the use of a windshield snow cover. It's a simple concept. You just put the cover on your windshield whenever you're done driving for a while, then if it snows, just take the cover off and all the snow comes with it!

This OxGord brand cover is a great choice if you think you could benefit from one of these. According to the manufacturer, the 75" x 0.1" x 42.25" cover fits most cars, trucks, and suvs. It promises to protect "... from snow, ice, rain, sleet, slush, water, hail, snowstorms as well as other winter debris & weather." The cover isn't just useful in the winter either, it doubles as a sun shade during those hot summer months to keep your interior cool and protected from damaging sun rays.

This particular cover is extremely popular with over 1,600 reviews and a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Amazon. Amazon reviewer TunaTuna had this to say in their 5 star review of the product:

"Received this product earlier in the week, just in time for a major winter storm. After 6 inches of snow and ice, this was the result: a spotless windshield."

If you're looking to make your wintery mornings a little easier, you can pick up this cover for 23% off right now, bringing the price down to $22.99. Check it out here.

