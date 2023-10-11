Best anti-Prime Day Walmart deals on autos, tools, TVs, and more

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

It's the last day of Amazon Prime Day deals, but that doesn't mean the party is over. Thankfully, there are plenty of retailers out there offering deals to rival Prime Day and Walmart is no exception! We've pulled together some of our favorite anti-Prime Day deals from the everyday-low-price retailer, with some even providing shoppers with up to 60% off. To see some of our picks from the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff, check out some of our favorite finds just below.

Best Walmart Automotive Deals

Armor All Ultimate Car Care Gift Set, 10-piece - $32.16 (was $36.36) This car care set includes "Protectant Pump Spray, Cleaning Wipes, Glass Wipes, Ultra Shine Wash and Wax, Extreme Wheel and Tire Cleaner Spray, Extreme Tire Shine Spray, Sponge, and a Microfiber Towel"



Meguiar’s Wash & Detail Kit - $19.47 (was $33.97) This 6-piece set features Meguiar's Gold Class Car Wash Shampoo & Conditioner, Ultimate Quik Wax, Hot Shine Foam, Perfect Clarity Glass Cleaner, Quik Interior Detailer and a microfiber towel



REDTIGER F7N Dash Cam 4K with Wifi - $119.99 (was $139.99) The REDTIGER dash cam is a front and rear dash cam with the front cam capturing 4K video and the rear capturing 1080p video. It features loop recording, parking monitoring and much more



AVAPOW 6000A Car Battery Jump Starter - $179.99 (was $299.99) This jump starter can jump cars with up to a 12L gas or diesel engine. It can also double as a power pack thanks to its built-in USB inputs, features a built-in light with 3 different lighting modes, has 8 different safety protections and more



Best Walmart TVs and Tech Deals

VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV - $248 (was $319) This 50-inch smart TV will get you a 4K picture with a 60 Hz refresh rate. It features Dolby Vision Bright Mode, an IQ active processor, V-Gaming engine, SmartCast and much more



SAMSUNG 75" Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV - $1,949 (was $2,999) This huge Samsung screen is known as "The Frame" thanks to its slim-fit wall mount that lets it hang on your wall just like a piece of art. It has a QLED 4K screen and "Art Mode" which allows the TV to display your art collection in super high definition.



Lenovo Legion T5 Gaming Desktop - $979 (was $1,489.99) This gaming laptop is pretty beastly for $799. It's rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, NVIDIA RTX 3060Ti, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD. You'll have a VERY tough time finding a better deal on a pre-built gaming PC than this



ROCONIA 5G WiFi Bluetooth Native 1080P Projector - $119.99 (was $369.98) This 4K home theatre projector comes with a 3-year warranty and lifetime professional tech support. The projector screen is also included



TCL 40" Class 1080P FHD LED Android Smart TV 3 Series - $198 (was $229) This 40-inch TCL TV has Full HD (1080P) resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate. And for less than $150 now is a great time to pick one up. TCL is also the official TV partner of the NFL!



Samsung Buds+ True Wireless Headphones - $133.79 (was $149) 11 hours of nonstop music on a single charge



Lamborghini 12 V Powered Ride on Cars, Remote Control, Battery Powered, Pink - $179.99 (was $369.99) This officially licensed ride-on toy is designed for kids aged 3 to 4 years old. For younger children (1-2 years old) arents can fully control the ride via remote control. The 12V battery has a run time of 1 to 2 hours per charge and takes about 8 to 12 hours to fully charge



Restored Premium Vitamix 5300 - (Refurbished) - $249.95 (was $359.95 ) 64-ounce low-profile container and 2.2-HP motor make this blender ideal for making soup, smoothies, sauces and more. It’s been refurbished, tested, and certified by the manufacturer to run “like new” with, at most, minor cosmetic defects, blemishes, dents, or scratches. It comes with a 1-year warranty.

NordicTrack Studio Bike 1000 with 10” Touchscreen and 30-Day iFIT Family Membership - $697 (was $999) iFIT brings personal trainers straight to your screen. Bluetooth connectivity for your headphones (not included). Integrated workout fan. Bike footprint: 54.4" H x 23.3" W x 55.5" L



Best Walmart Bike/Scooter Deals

Schwinn 26-in. Boundary Unisex Electric Bike - $398 (was $744) Features a 250-watt brushless geared hub drive pedal-assist motor that helps amp up your pedaling effort. You can also throttle without using the pedals up to 20 mph



COLORWAY Fat Tire Electric Bike 11.2Ah/36V/500W - $599.99 (was $699.99) Designed for teens and adults, this electric fat tire bike is great for on- or off-road adventures. Key features include a waterproof grade of IP54 and a top speed of 20 mph. It’s powered by a 500W 36V motor and a built-in 11.2AH battery with 5 to 6 hours of riding power per charge



VEVOR 24" Folding Adult Tricycle,1 Speed 3 Wheels Trike - $219.99 (was $325.99) This foldable adult trike is great for daily commutes, running errands around town, or just having fun. It’s equipped with a 2.8 cubic foot basket, bell, backrest seat, and reflective lights



Best Walmart Outdoor/Home & Garden Deals

Solo Stove Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit with Stand (Blue) - $74.99 (was $89.99 ) This lightweight fire pit is great for adding warmth to small spaces. It can be fueled with pellets or wood. Stainless steel construction. It also comes with a travel bag for on-the-go use

Segmart 3 Pieces Patio Furniture Sectional Set - $198.99 (was $799.99) This outdoor furniture set features a two-seat sofa, a lounge sofa, and a coffee table. It’s made from all-weather PE rattan wicker designed to withstand the elements for many seasons of enjoyment



Toyota Tacoma Ride on Car - $194.99 (was $399.99) This 12V 4.5AH powered ride-on toy is designed for kids ages 3 to 5. It has two modes of control, either parental control via remote or manual operation via foot pedal. There are 3 speeds on the remote, LED lights, and even a USB port so you can plug in devices and play music



DR.J Professional Air Purifier for Home Large Room, 1800 sq. ft, H13 True HEPA Filter, 4-Stage Auto Mode 12H Timer - $119.99 (was $189.99) This air purifier is designed for large rooms. It can clean up to 1,800-sq.ft. in 1 hour of run time. Each filter is designed to last about 6 to 8 months (depending on usage)



MaxKare 2.5 HP Power Treadmill - $329.99 (was $699.99) This folding treadmill has a running surface of 17 inches. The speed rating is 8.5 MPH and the max incline percentage is 12. No assembly is required.



Better Homes & Garden Bryde Sectional Sofa and Loveseat Patio Set - $457 (was $698.00) This three-piece patio set comes with 1 loveseat (with an integrated side table), 1 sofa, and 1 resin wood coffee table



Better Homes & Gardens Brookbury Outdoor Cuddle Chair, Gray - $148 (was $298) This wicker chair can sit 2 people and includes cushions



HART 20-Volt 12-Inch Cordless Trim Mower- $128 (was $198) 3-in-1 application (trimming, edging, and mowing) great for small yards. Includes a 20V 4.0Ah Lithium-Ion battery, a .080-inch line and spool, grass deflector, adjustable (10-inch to 12-inch) mowing deck, and 20V fast charger. Ideal for small yards or townhomes. Limited 3-year warranty



More Top Picks

