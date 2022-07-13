No interest in Prime Day? Check out these great deals from anyone but Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Are you anti-Prime Day? We get it. We're not sure if the third-richest man in the world really needs any more money at this point either. Unfortunately, though, regardless of your feelings toward Amazon, Prime Day still offers some undeniably great savings. It can be tempting to break with your ideals to pick up a TV for that seemingly unbeatable price, but if you're here, that probably means that you stayed strong. If you're feeling some FOMO because of the Prime Day sales, though, here are some items you can pick up at similarly great discounts, and not a single one is from Amazon.

We need the people in charge of TV prices to be put in charge of inflation. We’ll just let the specs do the talking here: 50” TV, 4K resolution, Roku built-in, 120hz effective refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, all for $228. Game over, friends.

If you travel with a canine co-pilot, then you know pet hair inevitably ends up everywhere. This Shark Pet Pro can help with that. It works on both hard surfaces and carpet, features 40 minutes of run time and converts to a hand vacuum for the car.

When they were first getting popular, your average 50” 4K TV would cost a grand or more. Now you can get a 65” for under $400. What a world we live in. This 4K smart TV comes with a TruMotion 120 refresh rate and works with Hey Google, Alexa, Apple Airplay2 and Homekit.

If you’ve ever arrived at a campsite only to realize the parking isn't as close as you hoped, you’ll wish you had one of these utility wagons to haul all of your stuff and save your back from destruction before your “vacation” even starts. This one can carry up to 225 pounds, has larger 7” wheels for rougher terrain and folds up to fit more easily in your vehicle.

This TCL is LED, not LCD, and it comes with Roku built-in, so no need to plug in any devices to watch Disney+ or Hulu or whatever your favorite streaming service is. Plus it’s under $100 for now.

It's been over 15 years since a supercar has been made bearing the Maserati trident, but the MC20 is a welcome sight for Maserati fans out there. With stunning looks, F1 technology and a top speed of over 200 miles per hour, the MC20 is a welcome addition to anyone's supercar collection. And thanks to this giveaway, that anyone can be you.

Here are the specs of the MC20, according to Omaze:

Max Seating: 2

Powertrain: 3.0L twin-turbocharged V6

Transmission: 8-speed dual clutch automatic

Drivetrain: Rear-Wheel Drive

Exterior Color: Blu Infinito

Interior Color: Cuoio

Horsepower: 621 hp

Torque: 538 lb-ft

Acceleration: 0-60 mph in 2.8 sec

Top Speed: 202 mph

Fuel Consumption: Combined/City/Highway: 17/15/20 mpg

Fuel Capacity: 18.85 gallons

Approximate Retail Value: $232,045

Cash Alt: $174,033.75

Special features: 20” Birdcage wheels; Matte carbon fiber interior trim; Maserati Trident Stitched on Headrest; Heated seats; Electronic Limited Slip Differential (E-LSD); Carbon Fiber Roof; Blu brake calipers.

All of this adds up to a prize worth $232,045, and you won’t have to pay a cent of the taxes and delivery fees because Omaze is covering them for you. Not too shabby.

The specs on this laptop aren’t mind-blowing, but a computer for less money than it costs to fill up some vehicles at the gas station right now is worth looking at. This Chromebook is perfect for a student who is only going to use it for zoom calls, papers and email, and doesn’t need to edit photos or videos, which, these days, is what your phone is for anyway. Plus it has reinforced metal corners, can withstand a splash of soda or coffee and has been drop tested to four feet. Almost college-proof.

We love coffee. And some of us really love iced coffee, even in the winter. If you’re like us then you could probably use an in-house brewing solution. The Mr. Coffee iced coffee maker uses rapid cooling tech that promises iced coffee in under 4 minutes. No need to wait for hot coffee to chill in the fridge and no need to keep running out for store-bought iced brews - just add water and coffee grounds to the machine, ice to the tumbler, and brew. The filter is reusable so no need to buy and throw away endless amounts of paper. And it comes with a BPA-free double-wall insulated tumbler that will keep your coffee cooler for longer. The only downside is that it’s hand-wash only. At just $25 this unit will help you save some bucks while staying caffeinated. Brb, we need a fresh cup.

If you hate cleaning why not let the bots do it? The iRobot Roomba is top-selling robot vacuum and if you’ve ever thought about testing the waters with this autonomous tech saving $100 might make the decision easier. iRobot has some other robot vacuum models with a few additional features, but those extra features will show up on the bill. Current sales might ease the sticker shock some, the Roomba 675 is also on sale for $245 (13% off), as is the i3+ EVO self-emptying model at $499 (9% off).

We love the top-rated ThisWorx car vacuum, which is still on sale for 32% off on Amazon, but we couldn’t ignore this half-off Target deal that expires today. The Dirt Devil Express cordless vacuum is cordless and bagless. It’s compact in size and extremely lightweight coming in at under 2 lbs. And, for less than $20 it would make a great addition to a home, garage, or car cleaning kit.

Not as hot of a deal as we saw on Prime Day day 1, but still a good discount on a solid piece of tech. Admittedly, Apple has lost a lot of its "it just works" magic in the past decade or so, but AirPods harken back to the tech giant's glory days when its products seemed like magic. AirPods are so easy to use it almost seems suspicious, especially if you're pairing them with another Apple device. You just pop them in your ears, they automatically sync, and you're good to go. The AirPods Pro do everything a "normal" pair of AirPods do, but feature active noise cancellation (with a transparency mode for when you need to hear the outside world), spatial audio, adaptive EQ, and 3 different sizes of silicone tips to make sure you'll be able to find the perfect fit. At this price, especially for Apple users, it's a no-brainer.

This 15” Acer Chromebook is Certified Manufacturer Refurbished, which means it shows limited or no wear, includes all original accessories and comes with a 90-day Manufacturer warranty. If you’re in need of a new machine and don’t want to break the bank, this looks to be a pretty great buy. It has an Intel Celeron N4000 Dual-core Processor (Up to 2.60 GHz) with Chrome OS, 4 GB LPDDR4 Memory & 32 GB Flash Memory, and Intel Shared UHD Graphics 600.

Up to $200 back on select tire purchases at Tire Rack

If you're in the market for some new tires, Tire Rack has some great deals going on not only through Prime Day, but even for a bit afterward. You can save on Goodyear tires, Bridgestone, Continental and more. Click through to see all the available tire deals.