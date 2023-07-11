Best Amazon Prime Day car seat deals for 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

For drivers who have little ones at home, a car seat is an essential tool for trips in the car. Here are some of the best Prime Day deals on car seats.

Infant Car Seats

The Graco SnugRide 35 Lite LX Infant Car Seat has a 4-point adjustable base with a level indicator that makes installation accurate and keeps your baby comfortable. The 5-point adjustable harness will make sure your child is secure in the seat. This car seat is compatible with Graco strollers.

This Safety 1st Onboard Infant Car Seat is compatible with any QuickClick compatible stroller with one click. This seat is lightweight and easy to carry. The infant inserts will give extra support to smaller babies and can be removed as they grow. The 4-position adjustable harness and adjustable car seat base can keep your baby comfortable with the proper fit for them and the car.

Convertible Car Seats

This Graco car seat will grow with your child as they move from needing a rear-facing car seat to a forward-facing harness to a highback booster seat. It features a 10-position headrest and a 6-position recline for comfier rides and easier installation.

Designed for your rear-facing child (5 to 40 pounds) and your forward-facing child (22 to 65 pounds). The 8-position headrest can be adjusted with one hand and will easily adapt to your growing child.

Designed to grow with your child. This car seat from Graco transforms from a rear-facing harness (5 to 40 lbs) to a forward-facing harness (22 to 65 lbs) to a backless booster seat (40 to 100 lbs). Dimensions are 21.5" D x 19.5" W x 23.5" H and the seat weighs 19 lbs.

This Safety 1st convertible car seat works as a rear and front-facing car seat and as a booster seat. The rear-facing limit is from 5 to 40 pounds, front-facing limit of 22 to 65 pounds and acts as a belt-positioning booster seat from 40 pounds to 100 pounds. The QuickFit harness allows you to adjust the harness easily without the need to re-thread or re-install it.

The Evenflo Revolve grows with your child and will suit them up to 10 years old. The Sure360 installation system along with LockStrong and Tether360 features make sure your child is properly buckled and secure in this seat. The Revolve360 system allows the seat to rotate and make it easier to seat your child and keep them in rear-facing mode for longer if needed. The seat comes with a quick clean cover that is machine-washable when you need to clean up any messes.

The Diono Radian 3-in-1 convertible car seat is foldable and can be carried as a backup. The car seat is built with a three-across slim-fit convertible design that makes it easier to fit three passengers in the back seat. The inside of this car seat is made with a high-quality reinforced steel core.

