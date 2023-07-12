Best Amazon Prime Day air compressor deals for 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Air compressors can come in handy when you need to inflate or power something. They can be used for inflating tires and other objects and operating pneumatic tools. They're fairly easy to use and can be a helpful resource to have around the house. Many compressors are maintenance-free and will last you years. Here are the best Prime Day air compressor deals available right now.

The VacLife tire inflator plugs into your car's 12V power outlet with an 11.9-foot power cord to get its juice. It has automatic shutoff capability once it hits your preset PSI level, a built-in LED flashlight, and comes with three additional nozzles for inflatables like sports equipment, bike tires and more. This one is a great budget option but won't work for large vehicles with tire pressure greater than 50 psi or tire width greater than 245 mm like some trucks and off-road vehicles.

The EPAuto air compressor is one of the most popular options out there. It plugs into your car's 12-volt lighter socket, comes with additional valve adapters for things like basketballs, inflatables, etc., features an automatic shutoff and has a built-in LED flashlight, like so many others. Also, like many of the more portable tire inflator options, this one isn't recommended for trucks or larger vehicles. Be aware that this air compressor actually has the shortest power cord on our list, clocked at only about 9 feet by a helpful answerer in Amazon's Q&A section, so if you like a little more slack, this might not be the best choice for you.

The TEROMAS tire inflator is a great choice because it can plug into your car's 12-volt cigarette lighter plug or a 110/120-volt wall outlet. It can inflate a P195/65R15 tire from 0 to 35 psi in under 4 minutes. The auto-off function automatically turns off the pump once it reaches your desired preset pressure value. This compressor, like many, has a digital display that conveniently shows your tire's current pressure and a built-in LED flashlight. It comes with three additional adapters and can be used with cars, motorcycles, bikes, air mattresses, balls and more. Learn more here.

This Avid Power tire inflator is a multi-purpose cordless pump that can be used with most tires, inflatable sports balls and more. It's a little more expensive than the others on our list, but it's also a little more convenient, since it doesn't need to be plugged in. If its battery pack happens to be out of juice when you need it, it also comes with a 12-volt power adapter that can be used to plug it in. The compressor has an automatic stop function with an indicated pressure accuracy of +/- 1 psi, a built-in LED light and comes with its very own tool bag. Be aware that this compressor, like many others, isn't suitable for large truck tires.

The CRAFTSMAN Air Compressor has a high-performance motor that has a maximum pressure of 150 PSI. It has a 6 gallon tank capacity and quick recovery time of 2.6 SCFM (square cubic feet per minute) at 90 PSI. This compressor includes two couplers that allow it to operate two items at once. This product includes a 13 piece accessory kit with your purchase.

This DEWALT Pancake Compressor has a 6 gallon tank capacity and reaches a maximum pressure of 165 PSI. The compressor has two universal couplers and a high flow regulator to maximize its performance. It weighs 30 pounds and is easy to carry if it needs to be moved.

This California Air Tools Steel Tank Air Compressor has a high 8-gallon tank capacity. Its motor supplies 1 horsepower and reaches 1,680 RPM. It comes with a wheel kit, air filter, output pressure regulator and is oil free. It’s fairly quiet and operates at 60 dBA.

