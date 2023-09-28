Amazon October Prime Day Early Access Deals for 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is happening on October 10th and 11th. The sequel to the Prime Day that happened in July is once again a members-only sale so if you'd like to sign up (Amazon offers a 30-day free trial) you can sign up here. During this October Prime Day, you'll find deals on everything from TVs, tools and lawn equipment, generators, tech gear and accessories, toys, ebikes, and more! Happy deal hunting!
TV deals
- 32" 720p HD Amazon Fire smart TV - $129.99 (35% off)
- Alexa voice search and voice control compatible with Alexa remote, 60 Hz refresh rate, 28.6” x 17.0” x 3.2” product dimensions (without stand)
- INSIGNIA 32-inch Smart HD 720p Fire TV - $84.99 (43% off)
- Alexa voice control, Fire TV built-in, compatible with Apple Airplay
- INSIGNIA 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV - $199.99 (26% off)
- Alexa voice control, Fire TV built-in, DTS studio sound
- Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV - $289.99 (22% off)
- Alexa voice control, 4 HDMI inputs, 4K Ultra HD
- Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD - $599.99 (25 % off)
- #1 new release in QLED TVs on Amazon, advanced HDR, adaptive brightness, compatible with Alexa
- SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR - $747.99 (6% off)
- Dual LED backlights, 4K upscaling, Quantum HDR, Q-Symphony 3.0
Tech Accessories, Earbuds & Amazon Tech
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle - $237.97 (7% off)
- This 32 GB Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition tablet also comes with a fabric cover and wireless charging dock. Amazon boasts even more reading time for this best-selling e-reader, “a single charge via USB-C or compatible Qi wireless charger (included) now lasts up to 10 weeks”
- Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet productivity bundle - $329.99 (7% off)
- This 64 GB tablet computer features an octa-core processor and 4 GB RAM. Included are a keyboard case and a stylus pen
- Mini HD projector for iPhone w/ tripod and carrying bag - $69.98 (30% off)
- Lightweight 1080p HD projector supports iOS/Android/Windows
- Elphas Mini WiFI projector for iPhone - $99.98 (33% off)
- 1080p HD display, built-in speaker and cooling system, compatible with Android/iOS/Windows
Lawn & Garden
- Craftsman Mechanic Tool Set - $125.15 (47% off)
- This 230-piece set of steel-constructed tools includes sockets, wrenches, and more. The toolbox has three drawers that can be nested on top of the box for quick access and temporary storage
- Kärcher Electric Power Pressure Washer - $93.10 (was $191)
- Corded electric power washer with 2,125 max PSI and 20-foot hose. Comes with 3 nozzles designed for cleaning cars, siding, driveways, fencing, and more
- Greenworks 60V 25inch Cordless Self-propelled Lawn Mower - $674.99 (10% off)
- This cordless self-propelled electric mower comes with 2 4.0Ah batteries, a dual port charger to give them both juice, and replacement blades
- Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Brushless String Trimmer + Leaf Blower Combo - $319.20 (20% off)
- This combo pack comes with an electric weed whipper and leaf blower as well as an 80V 2Ah battery and rapid charger
Cooking, Grills & Griddles
- Blackstone Tabletop Griddle - $158.45 (21% off)
- Powerful “H” style burners for even heat distribution/cooking. The propane tank is not included
- Cuisinart 14" x 14" x 15" Portable Charcoal Grill (Red) - $29.93 (25% off)
- Features a dual venting system, 3 secure lid locks and enamel-coated firebox and ash catcher
- ROMANTICIST 26pcs Grilling Accessories Kit - $32.99 (34% off)
- Includes 1 multi-task spatula, 1 fork, 1 knife, 1 tongs, 1 basting brush, 1 grill mitts, 1 meat injector, 1 instant thermometer, 1 waiter’s corkscrew, 1 grill brush with scraper, 1 extra brush head, 2 shakers for salt and pepper, 4 BBQ skewers, 8 corn holders, 1 durable zipper bag
Dash Cams
- iZEEKER Dash Cam for Cars - $19.99 (50% digital coupon)
- Great bang-for-your-buck deal, 1080p HD resolution, 170° wide-angle lens
- CHORTAU Dual Dash Cam - $39.98 (20% off)
- Front and rear dash cam combo, 1080p HD resolution, 170° FoV front cam w/ 130° FoV rear cam
- REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam - $109.99 (30% off + $30 off digital coupon)
- Front and rear dash cam combo, 4K resolution front cam, 1080p HD resolution rear cam
- DKK Mini Dash Cam - $59.95 (14% off)
- Front and rear dash cam combo, 1080p HD front cam, 720p waterproof rear cam
OBD2 Scanners
- MOTOPOWER Car OBD2 Scanner - $23.55 (13% off)
- DTC lookup library, reads and erases codes, works with most post-1996 US vehicles and post-2000 EU and Asian vehicles
- BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBD2 Scan Tool - $84.95 (29% off)
- Free updates (no subscription required), real-time data viewing, connects to smartphone via Bluetooth
- FOXWELL NT 310 Diagnostic OBD2 Scanner - $69.99 (22% off)
- Reads and erases codes, 2.8-inch color screen, live data graphing and logging, no charger or battery required
- Autel AutoLink AL319 OBD2 Scanner - $29.49 (w/ 20% off digital coupon)
- Easy-to-use, works with most post-1996 OBD2 protocol vehicles, reads DTCs, displays live data and more
Portable Car Jump Starters
- STANLEY J309 Portable Power Station Jump Starter - $60.38 (25% off)
- Jump starting power of 600 peak amps and 300 instant starting amps, features 3 USB ports to charge devices and a 270-degree LED light to help you work in the dark
- AVAPOW 1500A Peak Car Jump Starter - $41.99 (40% off)
- Jump starts vehicles with up to 7L gas and 5.5L diesel engines, made for temps from -4°F to 140°F, includes USB 3 and USBC ports
- AVAPOW 2000A Peak Car Jump Starter - $59.18 (34% off)
- Jump starts vehicles with up to 8L gas or 6.5L engines, IP65 water-resistant, doubles as power pack for USB devices
- NEXPOW 2000A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter - $79.99 (20% off)
- Jump starts vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine, up to 20 jumps on a single charge, also charges USB devices
Portable Air Compressors
- Teromas Tire Inflator Air Compressor - $31.98 (30% off)
- Plugs into car's 12V lighter port, 10.5-inch long power cord, includes 4 nozzles for cars, RVs, bike tires and more, up to 150 psi
- AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - $31.99 (29% off)
- Comes with 3 nozzles, 100 psi, great for cars, bikes, balls and more
- AVID POWER Tire Inflator Air Compressor - $56.09 (38% off)
- Powered by 12V car power adapter or rechargeable battery pack to be totally cordless, 100 psi, automatic stop function
Radar Detectors
- Uniden DFR1 Long Ranger Laser and Radar Detection - $54.94 (8% off)
- Long-range sensitivity, front and rear protection, 3 modes (Highway, City, and City 1), includes suction cup window mount
