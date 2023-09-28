Amazon October Prime Day Early Access Deals for 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is happening on October 10th and 11th. The sequel to the Prime Day that happened in July is once again a members-only sale so if you'd like to sign up (Amazon offers a 30-day free trial) you can sign up here. During this October Prime Day, you'll find deals on everything from TVs, tools and lawn equipment, generators, tech gear and accessories, toys, ebikes, and more! Happy deal hunting!

TV deals

32" 720p HD Amazon Fire smart TV - $129.99 (35% off) Alexa voice search and voice control compatible with Alexa remote, 60 Hz refresh rate, 28.6” x 17.0” x 3.2” product dimensions (without stand)



INSIGNIA 32-inch Smart HD 720p Fire TV - $84.99 (43% off) Alexa voice control, Fire TV built-in, compatible with Apple Airplay



Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV - $289.99 (22% off) Alexa voice control, 4 HDMI inputs, 4K Ultra HD



Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD - $599.99 (25 % off) #1 new release in QLED TVs on Amazon, advanced HDR, adaptive brightness, compatible with Alexa



Tech Accessories, Earbuds & Amazon Tech

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle - $237.97 (7% off) This 32 GB Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition tablet also comes with a fabric cover and wireless charging dock. Amazon boasts even more reading time for this best-selling e-reader, “a single charge via USB-C or compatible Qi wireless charger (included) now lasts up to 10 weeks”



Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet productivity bundle - $329.99 (7% off) This 64 GB tablet computer features an octa-core processor and 4 GB RAM. Included are a keyboard case and a stylus pen



Elphas Mini WiFI projector for iPhone - $99.98 (33% off) 1080p HD display, built-in speaker and cooling system, compatible with Android/iOS/Windows



Lawn & Garden

Craftsman Mechanic Tool Set - $125.15 (47% off) This 230-piece set of steel-constructed tools includes sockets, wrenches, and more. The toolbox has three drawers that can be nested on top of the box for quick access and temporary storage



Greenworks 60V 25inch Cordless Self-propelled Lawn Mower - $674.99 (10% off)

This cordless self-propelled electric mower comes with 2 4.0Ah batteries, a dual port charger to give them both juice, and replacement blades



Greenworks Pro 80V Cordless Brushless String Trimmer + Leaf Blower Combo - $319.20 (20% off) This combo pack comes with an electric weed whipper and leaf blower as well as an 80V 2Ah battery and rapid charger



Cooking, Grills & Griddles

Blackstone Tabletop Griddle - $158.45 (21% off) Powerful “H” style burners for even heat distribution/cooking. The propane tank is not included



Cuisinart 14" x 14" x 15" Portable Charcoal Grill (Red) - $29.93 (25% off)

Features a dual venting system, 3 secure lid locks and enamel-coated firebox and ash catcher



ROMANTICIST 26pcs Grilling Accessories Kit - $32.99 (34% off) Includes 1 multi-task spatula, 1 fork, 1 knife, 1 tongs, 1 basting brush, 1 grill mitts, 1 meat injector, 1 instant thermometer, 1 waiter’s corkscrew, 1 grill brush with scraper, 1 extra brush head, 2 shakers for salt and pepper, 4 BBQ skewers, 8 corn holders, 1 durable zipper bag



Dash Cams

REDTIGER 4K Dual Dash Cam - $109.99 (30% off + $30 off digital coupon) Front and rear dash cam combo, 4K resolution front cam, 1080p HD resolution rear cam



DKK Mini Dash Cam - $59.95 (14% off) Front and rear dash cam combo, 1080p HD front cam, 720p waterproof rear cam



OBD2 Scanners

MOTOPOWER Car OBD2 Scanner - $23.55 (13% off) DTC lookup library, reads and erases codes, works with most post-1996 US vehicles and post-2000 EU and Asian vehicles



BlueDriver Bluetooth Pro OBD2 Scan Tool - $84.95 (29% off) Free updates (no subscription required), real-time data viewing, connects to smartphone via Bluetooth



Autel AutoLink AL319 OBD2 Scanner - $29.49 (w/ 20% off digital coupon) Easy-to-use, works with most post-1996 OBD2 protocol vehicles, reads DTCs, displays live data and more



Portable Car Jump Starters

STANLEY J309 Portable Power Station Jump Starter - $60.38 (25% off) Jump starting power of 600 peak amps and 300 instant starting amps, features 3 USB ports to charge devices and a 270-degree LED light to help you work in the dark



AVAPOW 1500A Peak Car Jump Starter - $41.99 (40% off) Jump starts vehicles with up to 7L gas and 5.5L diesel engines, made for temps from -4°F to 140°F, includes USB 3 and USBC ports



AVAPOW 2000A Peak Car Jump Starter - $59.18 (34% off) Jump starts vehicles with up to 8L gas or 6.5L engines, IP65 water-resistant, doubles as power pack for USB devices



NEXPOW 2000A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter - $79.99 (20% off) Jump starts vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine, up to 20 jumps on a single charge, also charges USB devices



Portable Air Compressors

Teromas Tire Inflator Air Compressor - $31.98 (30% off) Plugs into car's 12V lighter port, 10.5-inch long power cord, includes 4 nozzles for cars, RVs, bike tires and more, up to 150 psi



AstroAI Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor - $31.99 (29% off) Comes with 3 nozzles, 100 psi, great for cars, bikes, balls and more



AVID POWER Tire Inflator Air Compressor - $56.09 (38% off) Powered by 12V car power adapter or rechargeable battery pack to be totally cordless, 100 psi, automatic stop function



Radar Detectors

Uniden DFR1 Long Ranger Laser and Radar Detection - $54.94 (8% off) Long-range sensitivity, front and rear protection, 3 modes (Highway, City, and City 1), includes suction cup window mount



More Top Picks

Your Prime Big Deal Days Shopping Guide: Shop the best Prime Big Deal Days deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days tech deals. Learn about Prime Bid Deal Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Fall Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Big Deal Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.