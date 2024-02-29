2025 Dodge Charger Preview: Everything we know before the big reveal

The electric 2025 Dodge Charger is going to be revealed on March 5 next week, but before its big day in the sun, we figured now is a good time to sum up everything there is to know about the car ahead of the reveal. Most of our learnings stem from the gnarly-looking Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept, though photos of a pre-production prototype are now the best thing to go off when it comes to exterior design.

Considering how popular the outgoing Charger and Challenger have been for so many years, this transition into the electric age of muscle cars is going to be extremely important for Dodge to get right. The limited information available so far tells us the new Charger will be launching as a two-door electric coupe, but that will surely only be the start of a multi-pronged EV approach. Reports leading up to the reveal tell us that the new Charger won’t be EV-only, as it might eventually be offered with the Hurricane inline-six found in other Stellantis vehicles. Regardless of powertrain, we’re psyched to see a new muscle car from Dodge hit the street – it doesn’t happen very often.

What's new for 2025?

The 2025 Dodge Charger is a completely new model for 2025.

What are the Charger's interior and in-car technology like?

All we have to go off of so far is the Charger Daytona SRT Concept, but it didn't exactly have a fanciful show car interior. It looked awfully close to production. It features a dual-screen setup, one landscape-oriented touchscreen for the infotainment system (running what looks like Uconnect 5) and another large screen for the instrument cluster. The LED lights surrounding the cabin would be the most fanciful element, and although we have doubts that they'd be the same on the production car, it wouldn't be a total surprise. The steering wheel looks legit with a number of buttons on both spokes, and it looks like Dodge is sticking with a traditional gear lever for shifting duties, too. It generally toes the line between evolution and revolution of the outgoing Charger’s interior. You’ll definitely be able to tell it’s fresh and new, but the layout shouldn’t offend the muscle car buying masses.

How big is the Charger?

The Charger Daytona is launching as a two-door coupe, which will make it a rare bird in the EV space. Most other electric vehicles on sale today are sedans, SUVs or trucks, so Dodge is offering a unique proposition with its first electric car. We don’t have any specs for now, but photos of the Daytona SRT Concept indicate the Charger will have a back seat, possibly with two buckets and a center console as the concept had. The concept also had a glass roof, but photos of a prototype test vehicle indicate that the new Charger will at least have a traditional steel roof available.

Even though the Charger Daytona appears to be launching as a two-door, don’t count it out in terms of utility. The two-door Challenger had a huge backseat and trunk for its segment, which is something it seems Dodge is carrying over to a new generation. In fact, it seems like the production version will have the same sort of liftback-style trunk lid as the Concept, adding new versatility to what we'd assume will be impressive capacity. It being an EV could also open up packaging opportunities that allow for an even more spacious rear seat experience.

What are the Charger’s fuel economy and performance specs?

This one’s a true mystery. The few details we know about Stellantis’ STLA Large platform can shed a touch of light, though. We know the platform that the new Charger will be built on can accommodate battery pack sizes between 85 and 118 kWh of energy. We suspect the Charger will prioritize performance over range, however, so don’t expect any earth-shattering range figures from the reveal. The packs themselves will be available in either 400-volt or 800-volt configurations, though we don’t know what the Charger will offer yet.

As for pure performance, Stellantis says that some models riding on this platform will be capable of 0-62 mph times in the 2-second range, which we suspect points directly at the Charger. That would mean huge power from multiple electric motors, and if the production car steals from Dodge’s concept, it could also have a multi-gear transmission and the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust it previewed.

The rumor mill has also indicated the Charger will eventually be offered with an internal combustion engine, pointing to the Hurricane inline-six as the most obvious outcome. As of today, the most powerful version of that 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six is found in the Ram 1500 where it makes 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of torque in High Output form. Those are some healthy numbers for such a small engine, and it sure would be exciting to see it produce that much power or more in the new Charger.

What's the Charger like to drive?

Who knows! We’ll update this section when Dodge lets us get behind the wheel.

What other Dodge Charger content can I read?

Here's where we into detail about the Daytona SRT Concept that Dodge says previews the new Charger.

Check out the first official photos of the pre-production Charger here.

What is the 2025 Charger’s price?

Again, this one’s a mystery. We’ll update it once Dodge provides pricing.

What are the Charger’s safety ratings and driver assistance features?

Once more, we’ll update this section when safety ratings are made available. As for driver assistance features, you can count on the new Charger offering all the latest tech from the Stellantis portfolio. The Daytona SRT concept’s steering wheel indicates adaptive cruise via a button on the spoke, but we’ll be extra impressed if the company’s new hands-free highway assistant is on offer – it worked splendidly in the 2025 Ram 1500.

