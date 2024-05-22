Hyundai N74 hydrogen supercar is reportedly closer to reality

If rumors are to be believed, Hyundai is creeping ever closer to building a production version of the insanely cool Pony-inspired N Vision 74. A fresh report from the Korean Economy Daily suggests that not only will the car be built, but it will be a high-performance, hydrogen-powered supercar released in only limited quantities. This isn't the first time we've heard fuel-cell rumors about the nostalgia-juiced concept, lending even more credibility to the report.

Per this latest report, the production version will arrive for the 2026 model year packing a rear-wheel-drive architecture. The fuel cell stack will power electric motors with a combined output of more than 775 horsepower, propelling the car to 62 mph in 3.0 seconds or less. That matches up pretty nicely with what we were told back when the concept debuted, however, the dual-motor setup in the concept was only claimed to produce 670 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. If this report is accurate, it would suggest that Hyundai's engineers have been quietly dialing up the wick as the N74 moves closer to production.