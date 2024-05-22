Hyundai N74 hydrogen supercar is reportedly closer to reality

If rumors are to be believed, Hyundai is creeping ever closer to building a production version of the insanely cool Pony-inspired N Vision 74. A fresh report from the Korean Economy Daily suggests that not only will the car be built, but it will be a high-performance, hydrogen-powered supercar released in only limited quantities. This isn't the first time we've heard fuel-cell rumors about the nostalgia-juiced concept, lending even more credibility to the report.
Per this latest report, the production version will arrive for the 2026 model year packing a rear-wheel-drive architecture. The fuel cell stack will power electric motors with a combined output of more than 775 horsepower, propelling the car to 62 mph in 3.0 seconds or less. That matches up pretty nicely with what we were told back when the concept debuted, however, the dual-motor setup in the concept was only claimed to produce 670 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. If this report is accurate, it would suggest that Hyundai's engineers have been quietly dialing up the wick as the N74 moves closer to production.
And while it's nominally a fuel-cell vehicle, there's still a battery involved. When the concept was revealed, Hyundai said its 62.4-kWh battery pack would allow for decent range by itself, but the 85-kilowatt fuel cell stack acts as a massive range extender with its own 4.2-kg hydrogen fuel tank. Hyundai's engineers even suggested it would be capable of charging like a plug-in hybrid, meaning it would still be possible to operate the N74 as an all-electric vehicle when hydrogen refueling is not available. Hyundai suggested the total range for the N Vision 74 would be more than 370 miles.
Total production will be limited to just 200 units (up from 100 as previously reported) and KED suggests that the price for the N74 would be around 500 million Korean won, or approximately $365,000 at the current exchange rate, putting it comfortably in unobtanium territory with the likes of the Cadillac Celestiq.
