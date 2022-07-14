Hyundai shows N's future with electric and hydrogen concepts

Hot on the heels of Hyundai Ioniq 6 details are, well, hot Hyundais. That's because "N-Day" has arrived, and the company has a couple of concepts to illustrate what the performance division has in mind for the future. It's all electric, but not purely battery powered. One of them features a hydrogen fuel cell. Notably absent from display is the already confirmed Ioniq 5 N. But Hyundai hasn't forgotten about it. It will launch in 2023. In the meantime, let's check out these Hyundai concepts.

Hyundai RM22e

Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai RM22e Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai RM22e Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai RM22e Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai RM22e Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai RM22e Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai RM22e Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai RM22e- Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai RM22e Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai RM22e Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai RM22e Image Credit: Hyundai





















Hyundai RN22e Although it very obviously is based on the Ioniq 6, the first of these concepts is called the RN22e. The R stands for "rolling lab;" the N for, well, N; the 22 for this year, and the e for "EV." It's a bit awkward, but it also fits in with Hyundai's naming scheme for its performance prototypes. That Veloster N TCR electric race car prototype was RM20e, the M signifying the mid-engine layout used on it and its internal-combustion predecessors. The body isn't the only thing shared with the Ioniq 6, though with much wider fenders and a front splitter and rear wing. It features the same type of E-GMP battery and motor platform used by the Ioniq 6, 5 and other Hyundai Motor Group products. In fact, the specs line up with the upcoming Kia EV6 GT. It has dual motors making a combined 577 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque, and it has a 77.4 kWh battery pack. It also has a rear limited-slip differential. In the case of the Hyundai, it's a dual-clutch unit that allows for torque vectoring. Other Hyundai-specific upgrades include the four-piston brake calipers and even larger 15.75-inch rotors. Hyundai is trying out some interesting technologies on this test car, too. It's testing to see how it can use regenerative braking to adjust the car's handling, changing how much is applied front and rear. And since sound and vibration are a big part of current performance cars, Hyundai is experimenting with something called N Sound+, which applies artificial sound and, yes, vibrations through the chassis, to make the car feel more exciting.

Hyundai N Vision 74

Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai N Vision 74 Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai N Vision 74 Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai N Vision 74 Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai N Vision 74 Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai N Vision 74 Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai N Vision 74 Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai N Vision 74 Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai N Vision 74 Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai N Vision 74 Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai N Vision 74 Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai N Vision 74 Image Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai N Vision 74 Image Credit: Hyundai























