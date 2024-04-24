Mini Aceman debuts at Beijing Auto Show as a little, all-electric crossover

This here is the totally new Mini Aceman, and it’s an all-electric, Mini crossover. Splitting the size difference between the properly mini Mini Cooper and large Mini Countryman, it fills the space previously occupied by the now-discontinued Clubman, but does so without a gasoline-powered option (or cute barn doors in the rear).

Before we get ahead of ourselves, though, Mini’s made clear that the Aceman is not yet confirmed for U.S. sales, and the global debut itself just took place at the Beijing Auto Show. So, as of now, this little EV is definitely destined for international markets, but we’ll need to wait and see if Mini sees fit to bring it here.

Two versions will hit the market initially, the Aceman E and the Aceman SE. The base E is fitted with a single electric motor good for 184 horsepower and 214 pound-feet of torque, enough for a 0-62 mph time of 7.9 seconds. It also gets a 42.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack that Mini says gives it a 192-mile range on the optimistic WLTP test cycle – fast charging peaks at 75 kW in this model. Meanwhile, the Aceman SE gets a more potent electric motor good for 218 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque, reducing its 0-62 mph time to 7.1 seconds. The SE also gets a larger 54.2 kWh battery pack, increasing range to 252 miles on the WLTP cycle – it charges better than the E, too, peaking at 95 kW. Do note that both versions would cover much less ground on the EPA test, which is a more realistic barometer for real-world driving than the WLTP test.

Coming in about 14 inches shorter and three inches narrower than the big Countryman, the Aceman is bound to be a more fun-to-drive and cheaper EV. We don’t know much about its underpinnings now, but Mini says its suspension, steering, powertrain and braking systems are all tuned with fun driving in mind. Its outward appearance isn’t a replica of, but closely follows the design direction proposed by the Aceman Concept back in 2022. Many elements we’ve seen in the new Cooper and Countryman apply here, too, such as the customizable light patterns, flat surfacing and general minimalism to the styling. Wheel options between 17-19 inches will be available, and four different trims with varying styles will be, too. One of those four will be a JCW trim, but it’s not meant to be a performance model, instead sticking to sporty appearance add-ons like a Chili Red roof and hood stripes alongside high-gloss black accents all around the exterior.

The interior design mirrors other recent Mini products, too. The pared-back design puts all the emphasis on the central (round) OLED infotainment touchscreen running Mini’s intriguing new Operating System 9 software – you can get a deep dive into what that offers here. Both the experience on the screen, how the car drives and the various lighting elements in the car are controlled by what “Experience Mode” (of the eight in total) you’re in. Very few buttons and toggles are used inside the Aceman, but those that exist are grouped in the “toggle bar” below the screen. Even without a busy-looking center stack or dash, the Aceman’s interior is full of personality from its wild materials usage to the in-your-face patterns and colors seen virtually anywhere you look.

As we mentioned previously, availability of the Aceman here is still to be determined. The same goes for its price, as Mini hasn’t put a number on it yet. That said, if Mini did bring it to the U.S., we’d expect it to start a healthy distance below the 2025 Countryman SE, which kicks off at $46,195.

