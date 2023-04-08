Ultimate Mini Clubman — the 'Final Edition' — will land in the U.S.

Mini has confirmed that its “Final Edition” version of the Clubman model will be offered in the United States, but it’s no bargain basement edition: the price is $47,145, including $995 destination.

While “final” is a tricky adjective to place in the automotive lexicon — sometimes something “final” isn’t really that — Mini says that fewer than 100 examples of this loaded version will be available to U.S. customers. Production is to begin in September. The broader range of the Clubman, however, will be available until next February … and that’s final, Clubman-wise.

The car is based off of the Mini Cooper S Clubman All4. While other destinations for the Final Edition may get other trims and power trains, the “S” model with all-wheel drive is the choice in the States, says Mini. Not surprisingly, no manual transmission is offered.

Color choices are Enigmatic Black, Melting Silver and Nanuq White. Those base hues are accented by Shimmer Copper trim on the grille and fender vents, as well as three stripes running up the passenger's side of the hood. Another three Shimmer Copper stripes run along the lower sides underlining the "1 of 1969" badge on the C-pillar. The same badge can also be found on the side of the C-Pillar “to boast its stand-out personality” on the outside.



The standard Connected Media equipment includes an 8.8-inch touch display in the central instrument, the Mini Online digital service, Remote Services and smartphone integration for using Apple CarPlay and other apps via the vehicle's own control system.

