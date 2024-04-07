The best microfiber cleaning cloths of 2024

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When cleaning your car you need to make sure you have the right type of cloth. Using a regular kitchen towel or bath towel shouldn't be used on a vehicle as they could cause abrasions to the paint job or glass surfaces. By using a premium microfiber cleaning cloth, you can clean the interior and exterior of your vehicle without leaving behind any scratches, streaks or lint. Here are the best microfiber cleaning cloths that are currently for sale on Amazon.

$12.69 at Amazon

Key Features

#1 best-selling reusable cleaning cloth on Amazon

12-pack

Great absorption

Machine washable

Scratch-free

These Mr.Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth pack comes with 12 cloths and offer great absorption and are non-abrasive. They are machine washable and reusable so they’ll always be there when you need them.

$13.98 at Amazon

Key Features

50-pack

Highly absorbent

Lint-free

Scratch-free

Machine washable

The Aidea Microfiber Cleaning Cloths come in a large pack containing 50 cloths. They are highly absorbent and won’t leave behind any lint or scratches.

$9.99 at Amazon

Key Features

12-pack

#1 best-selling exterior car care microfiber cloth on Amazon

Swirl and scratch-free

Strong lint-free fibers

Can last up to 1,200 washes

Machine washable

This 12-pack of USANooks Cleaning Cloths are made with high-quality grade 300 GSM (grams per square meter) material, GSM ranks fabrics by how absorbent and thick they are. The towels included in these bundles are very absorbent and won’t leave swirls, streaks or residue after using them.

$13.04 at Amazon

Key Features

24-pack

Can absorb up to 8x its weight in liquid

Non-abrasive

Streak-free and lint-free

Reusable and washable

Amazon Basics has a product for just about everything so it’s no surprise they have their own branded microfiber cleaning cloths. These cloths come in a pack of 24 and are able to absorb up to 8 times their own weight in liquid.

$17.75 at Amazon

Key Features

12-pack

Premium 80/20 blend (300 GSM)

Absorbs up to 10x it’s weight

Gets softer after every wash

These All-Purpose Microfiber Terry Cleaning Towels from The Rag Company are made from 80% polyester and 20% polyamide blend that is highly absorbent. It is able to absorb up to ten times its weight in liquid and gets softer and softer after each wash.

What are the benefits of microfiber cleaning cloths?

What makes microfiber cleaning cloths so great is that they are reusable and safe to use on delicate surfaces. They also do a better job at removing grease, dirt, grime, oil and other tough stains a opposed to a regular cloth. They normally come with a lot of cloths in each package and can be washed in the washing machine then reused.

What can microfiber towels be used on?

Microfiber towels can be used on just about everything. They can be used for automotive, home and office cleaning. They will be just as effective on a car as they are on glassware, countertops, tables, dishes or anything else you need to clean.