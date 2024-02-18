Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Car enthusiasts are often obsessed with keeping their prized possessions spotless. There is a cleaning product for almost every area of a vehicle, interior and exterior. And wheels, rims or whatever you prefer to call them, are no exception. There are specialized cleaning products for rims that will stick to the surface for a deep clean of dirt, grime, and brake dust. Wheel cleaners are also gentle on the sensitive surface material so you don't scratch your dirty rims during cleaning. Here are the best rim cleaners that are currently for sale on Amazon.

$6.97 at Amazon

Key Features

24 oz. bottle

Created for black wheel finishes

Sticks to wheels for deep cleaning

Removes dirt, grime, and brake dust

Gentle on wheels

This Meguair’s Hot Rims Black Wheel Cleaner is formulated to clean black-wheel finishes. This formula removes dirt, grime and brake dust by deep cleaning the wheels. Meguair’s sells other rim cleaners for wheels with aluminum and chrome finishes as well.

$15.97 at Amazon

Key Features

18 oz. bottle

Acid-free and pH-balanced

Safe for all wheel finishes and tires

Suitable for wheels, tires, brakes and exhaust tips

This Car Guy’s Wheel Cleaner is a versatile cleaner that can safely be used on tires and all-wheel finishes. It can also be used to clean tires, brakes, and exhaust tips.

$14.95 at Amazon

Key Features

16 oz. bottle

Dissolves metal contamination

Removes brake dust

Easily rinses off

Cherry-pineapple scent

This Adam’s Polishes Wheel Cleaner excels at cleaning rims and removing brake dust. This cleaner is acid-free and pH neutral so it can penetrate dirt and grime without damaging your wheels.

$16.68 at Amazon

Key Features

16.9 oz. bottle

Won’t damage wheels

Color-changing formula

Activates when it comes into contact with iron

Acid-free and pH-neutral

The Sonax Wheel Cleaner Full Effect is a color-changing formula that activates once it comes into contact with iron. At first, it’s a fluorescent yellow, then turns deep purple or red once it dissolves brake dust.

$19.99 at Amazon

Key Features

22 oz. bottle

Loosens brake dust and road grime

Changes color after making contact with brake dust

Free of harsh chemicals

PH-balanced

The Griot’s Garage Heavy-Duty Wheel Cleaner is a non-acidic, non-caustic and pH-balanced formula that is safe for all wheel finishes. This cleaner uses active ingredients that are more effective and longer lasting.

$31.95 at Amazon

Key Features

16 oz. bottle

Fast-instant cleaning power

Heavy-duty wheel brush included

Safe for all wheel types

Residue-free

Citrus-based

The Chemical Guys Sticky Citrus Wheel Cleaner bundle comes with a 16 oz. spray bottle of cleaner and a high-quality brush that helps deep clean and scrub your wheels. The wheel cleaner will remove brake dust, road grime and any other stains you may encounter If you happen to encounter a tough stain that is hard to get rid of, that’s where the brush comes in handy.

How to use a rim cleaner

Using a rim cleaner isn’t too difficult for beginners, and will only get easier the more you get used to to. Before getting started, make sure you use a product that’s compatible with the surface of your wheels. First off, spray the cleaner onto your wheels and let it sit for a few minutes, Next, wipe off the liquid with a microfiber towel.

Are wheel and tire cleaners the same?

No, wheel and tire cleaners are different from one another. Tire cleaners are formulated to clean rubber while wheel or rim cleaner is intended to clean hard surfaces such as chrome, steel, alloy or aluminum.