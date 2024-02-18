Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Car enthusiasts are often obsessed with keeping their prized possessions spotless. There is a cleaning product for almost every area of a vehicle, interior and exterior. And wheels, rims or whatever you prefer to call them, are no exception. There are specialized cleaning products for rims that will stick to the surface for a deep clean of dirt, grime, and brake dust. Wheel cleaners are also gentle on the sensitive surface material so you don't scratch your dirty rims during cleaning. Here are the best rim cleaners that are currently for sale on Amazon.
Meguiar's Hot Rims Black Wheel Cleaner - $6.97
Key Features
- 24 oz. bottle
- Created for black wheel finishes
- Sticks to wheels for deep cleaning
- Removes dirt, grime, and brake dust
- Gentle on wheels
This Meguair’s Hot Rims Black Wheel Cleaner is formulated to clean black-wheel finishes. This formula removes dirt, grime and brake dust by deep cleaning the wheels. Meguair’s sells other rim cleaners for wheels with aluminum and chrome finishes as well.
Car Guys Wheel Cleaner - $15.97
Key Features
- 18 oz. bottle
- Acid-free and pH-balanced
- Safe for all wheel finishes and tires
- Suitable for wheels, tires, brakes and exhaust tips
This Car Guy’s Wheel Cleaner is a versatile cleaner that can safely be used on tires and all-wheel finishes. It can also be used to clean tires, brakes, and exhaust tips.
Adam's Polishes Wheel Cleaner - $14.95
Key Features
- 16 oz. bottle
- Dissolves metal contamination
- Removes brake dust
- Easily rinses off
- Cherry-pineapple scent
This Adam’s Polishes Wheel Cleaner excels at cleaning rims and removing brake dust. This cleaner is acid-free and pH neutral so it can penetrate dirt and grime without damaging your wheels.
Sonax (230200-755) Wheel Cleaner Full Effect - $16.68
Key Features
- 16.9 oz. bottle
- Won’t damage wheels
- Color-changing formula
- Activates when it comes into contact with iron
- Acid-free and pH-neutral
The Sonax Wheel Cleaner Full Effect is a color-changing formula that activates once it comes into contact with iron. At first, it’s a fluorescent yellow, then turns deep purple or red once it dissolves brake dust.
Griot's Garage 10973 Heavy-Duty Wheel Cleaner - $19.99
Key Features
- 22 oz. bottle
- Loosens brake dust and road grime
- Changes color after making contact with brake dust
- Free of harsh chemicals
- PH-balanced
The Griot’s Garage Heavy-Duty Wheel Cleaner is a non-acidic, non-caustic and pH-balanced formula that is safe for all wheel finishes. This cleaner uses active ingredients that are more effective and longer lasting.
Chemical Guys Sticky Citrus Wheel Cleaner Gel With Heavy Duty Brush - $31.95
Key Features
- 16 oz. bottle
- Fast-instant cleaning power
- Heavy-duty wheel brush included
- Safe for all wheel types
- Residue-free
- Citrus-based
The Chemical Guys Sticky Citrus Wheel Cleaner bundle comes with a 16 oz. spray bottle of cleaner and a high-quality brush that helps deep clean and scrub your wheels. The wheel cleaner will remove brake dust, road grime and any other stains you may encounter If you happen to encounter a tough stain that is hard to get rid of, that’s where the brush comes in handy.
How to use a rim cleaner
Using a rim cleaner isn’t too difficult for beginners, and will only get easier the more you get used to to. Before getting started, make sure you use a product that’s compatible with the surface of your wheels. First off, spray the cleaner onto your wheels and let it sit for a few minutes, Next, wipe off the liquid with a microfiber towel.
Are wheel and tire cleaners the same?
No, wheel and tire cleaners are different from one another. Tire cleaners are formulated to clean rubber while wheel or rim cleaner is intended to clean hard surfaces such as chrome, steel, alloy or aluminum.
