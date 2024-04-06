Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you carry items in the bed of a pickup truck or on the roof of your vehicle, then you’ll need to keep your cargo tied down and secure. With tie-down straps, you can keep whatever is in the bed of your truck in place and prevent it from tipping over or falling off. They are easy to install and every pickup truck owner should have a set. They are also helpful for tying objects down to the roofs of cars and SUVs as well. These are the best tie down straps that are for sale on Amazon.

$14.39 at Amazon

Key Features

6 pack with carry bag

Adjustable strap length

Working load limit: 200 lbs

Maximum break strength: 600 lbs

Strong corrosion-resistance

Solid cast metal clamp

The Cartman Lashing Straps Cargo Tie-Down Strap are 1” x 12” in size and have a working load capacity of 200 pounds and a maximum break strength reaching up to 600 pounds. They also come with a solid cast metal clamp and have strong corrosion resistance. These straps are great for those with light-duty loads and don’t have anything too heavy to move around.

$39.95 at Amazon

Key Features

1” x 10’

Working load limit: 1,500 lbs

Maximum break strength: 2,250 lbs

Steel spring-loaded straps

Always tight tork strap

Limiter band

These TorkStrap M500 Platinum have a working load limit of 1,500 pounds and a maximum break strength of 2,250 pounds. These straps have steel springs in the inside that allow them to reach over 100 pounds of tension with just one pull.

$20.51 at Amazon

Key Features

1.5” x 16’

Working load limit: 1,100 lbs

Maximum break strength: 3,300 lbs

Vinyl-coated J-hooks

Ergonomic ratchet handle

The Stanley Ratchet Tie Down Straps have a working load limit of 1,100 pounds and a maximum break strength reaching up to 3,300 pounds. These straps use an ergonomic ratchet handle with an angular grip to make it easier to use.

$34.90 at Amazon

Key Features

1” x 15 ft

Working load limit: 607 lbs

Maximum break strength: 1,823 lbs

Ergonomic paddle handle

Coated S-hooks with safety clips

Water-resistant canvas storage bag

The Rhino USA Ratchet Tie Down Straps have a working load limit of 607 pounds and a maximum break strength of 1,823 pounds. The ergonomic paddle handle and coated S-hooks with safety clips make it easier to tie-down and secure your cargo. A water-resistant storage bag is also included with your purchase.

$29.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Working load limit: 733 lbs

Maximum break strength: 2,200 lbs

Ergonomic handle with spring-loaded latch release

Reinforced stitching

These AugoRatchet heavy-duty ratchet straps have a working load limit of 733 pounds while having a maximum breaking strength reaching a limit of 2,200 pounds.

How to use tie-down straps

Tie-down straps clamp onto your truck bed or roof rack and will pin down whatever cargo is underneath. Here is a YouTube tutorial from Harbor Freight on how to properly set up and use a ratchet strap .

Ratchet straps vs tie-down straps

Tie-down straps, or cam buckle straps are great for tying down smaller objects such as bikes that don't need to be carried for a long distance. They are cheaper on average and have smaller load capacities. With ratchet straps, these can carry larger loads due to their heavy-duty straps and are UV ray, corrosion and weather-resistant. These straps cost more and are thicker than ratchet straps.

Tie-down straps vs tonneau covers

Tonneau covers are attached to the truck bed and cover up everything inside while keeping them safe from inclement weather conditions and potential thieves. Tie-down straps are used to keep cargo in place and prevent it from falling off while driving. Tonneau covers are great at keeping things hidden away but have limited space due to the height of the cover while tie-down straps are meant to tie down taller objects.