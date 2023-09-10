Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

RVs and ground tents are great options for camping trips, but you can also use a pickup truck bed as a camper . They are often resistant to water and wind and have flooring with comfortable material so you get a good night's rest. Here are the best truck bed tents and campers of 2023 for sale on Amazon — prices will vary depending on the make, model and year of your truck.

$89.99 at Amazon

Key Features

81" L x 63" W x 63" H

Made with 1,710D polyester

2 storage pockets

Water-resistant coating

Full rainfly

Sewn-in polyethylene flooring

Easy installation

This Guide Gear Full-Size Truck Tent for Camping is compatible with truck beds between 79” to 81”. This tent is built with 1,710D polyester and has a sewn-in floor. The tent is also water-resistant and has a full rainfly that goes on top of the tent to keep it dry.

$158.21 at Amazon

Key Features

66" L x 50" W x 62" H

Made with high-quality polyester

Large amount of headroom

9 adjustable straps

2 side windows

Full-tape seamed floor

Zippered storm flaps

This Napier Backroadz Truck Tent is made with high-quality polyester and has water-resistant coating. It features nine adjustable straps that secure the tent to the truck bed, zippered storm flaps for protection and privacy along with two side windows. The spacious interior has enough to fit two people comfortably.

$159.99 at Amazon

Key Features

81" L x 71" W x 63" H

Water-resistant

Expandable awning

Large enough for 2 people

Fully sealed floor

Easy access rear window

2-year warranty

This Quictent Pickup Truck Tent is large enough to fit two people and comes with an expandable awning. It has a fully sealed floor, an easy-access rear window and a rainfly. A 2-year warranty is included with your purchase of this tent.

$119.99 at Amazon

Key Features

90.5" L x 62.9" W x 66.9" H

Made with 150D polyester

Water-resistant

Wind-resistant

Sky view vent

Storage pockets

1-year warranty

This JoyTutus Pickup Truck Tent is made with 150D polyester and is water-resistant and wind-resistant. The sky view vent allows better circulation and sightseeing while housed inside the tent. There are additional vents that act as windows and four storage pockets to place your items. A 1-year warranty is included with your purchase.

$269.90 at Amazon

Key Features

78" L x 43" H

Air mattress included

Made with nylon

Glow-in-the-dark zipper

Sky view vent

Water-resistant

Easy setup

The Rightline Gear Truck Tent is made with nylon and has a floor-less design and comes with an air mattress and a built-in pump. There is also a mouth valve for manual inflation if necessary.

How to choose the right truck bed tent

Before choosing which tent to buy for your truck, make sure you read the measurements in the product description. Also, be sure to find out the length and width of your truck bed by measuring it yourself or reading the owner's manual. Most important, never drive your truck with your tent still attached.

How to install a truck bed tent

Make sure to read the instructions provided on the packaging when installing your truck bed camper. Every tent is different so make sure you are prepared. First, make sure your truck bed is completely empty and lower the tailgate. Then roll out the tent into the bed with the door facing the tailgate. Next, use the straps included with the tent to tie it down to your truck. Then assemble the tent poles and insert them into the tent to raise it up. Once it is fully raised, attach the pole clips to the poles to keep it in place. Here is a tutorial on how to install a truck bed camper from Napier Stores on Amazon .