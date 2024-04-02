2024 Buick Envision debuts with family styling, massive interior screen

Buick showed us the 2024 Envision in a single image nearly a year ago, and while the wait’s been a long one, we now have all the details on this crossover’s thorough refresh. And yes, even though we’re already rather deep into 2024, this refresh is indeed for the 2024 model year Envision.

The big changes outside are plenty visible at first glance as you see the Wildcat EV-inspired front end that’s been splashed across Buick’s SUV lineup. The Envision looks largely similar to before around back, though Buick notes it’s using new badging on the rear fascia. Plus, new 20-inch wheels are standard on both the ST and Avenir trims, while the base Preferred trim makes do with 18s.

Its powertrain is all carryover, which means the only engine option is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that sends 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque through a nine-speed automatic transmission. One difference for 2024, though, is that all-wheel drive is made standard, eliminating the cheaper FWD versions.

Buick’s most substantial changes are inside the 2024 Envision. It features a standard 30-inch display that stretches across the dash encompassing the instrument cluster and the infotainment screen. This also means it has a new center stack and center console design that better fits this massive display. Many of the hard climate control buttons are eliminated from the center stack, but some key, often-used toggles remain for easy use. The button-operated “shifter” layout on the center console is gone, too, replaced by GM’s column shifter slowly making its way across the entire General Motors lineup. In its place is a massive, shiny volume knob and additional storage capacity.

As for luxuries and styling, the Envision adds new red/black and gray/blue interior color combos, and the front seats themselves are new to be more comfortable than before. Ambient lighting is added to the cabin, and Buick says it’s upped the trim quality on the center console. If you opt for the ST, you get a flat-bottom steering wheel for a sportier appearance, too.

More driver assistance features are being made standard for 2024, though Super Cruise is not one of them despite it being initially touted as one of the new technology items coming to the Envision this year. When queried about its absence, a Buick spokesperson told us this: “The 24MY Envision will no longer debut with Super Cruise, but we plan to bring it to Buick vehicles soon. As timelines shifted, so too did our launch of new Super Cruise-equipped vehicles, but we remain dedicated to bringing the technology to Buick vehicles in the future.”

Pricing is also out for the updated Envision, with the entry-level Preferred starting at $37,295. The ST (pictured in red) starts at $37,795, and the top-shelf Avenir (in silver) at $48,395. Buick says the refreshed Envision will hit dealerships this summer.

