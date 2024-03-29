2024 NY Auto Show, the new Mercedes G and a possible Xterra revival | Autoblog Podcast #825

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd, who joins us fresh from the floor at the 2024 New York Auto Show. They start with an overview of the show and this year's big debuts, then pivot to other news for talk of the 2025 Mercedes G-Class unveiling. After that, they touch on the potential for a Toyota FJ Cruiser revival, which then leads them to an Autoblog scoop from Nissan: a new Xterra is apparently on the table. They wrap up news with an overview of this year's Easter Jeep Safari concepts. From that, it's on to what they've been driving. Greg has spent some time in the Genesis G70, while Byron shares his thoughts from his first few weeks behind the wheel of the Autoblog long-term Subaru WRX.

Autoblog Podcast #825

