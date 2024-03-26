2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Preview: Same-old looks, new tech inside and under-hood

Ahead of the launch of the refreshed Mercedes-Benz G-Class, all the talk has been on the new all-electric version. And why not? When you have a giant, three-ton brute that can quite dramatically spin on its own axis, it makes sense that it'd get a lot of attention.
But Mercedes isn't just electrifying the new G. The internal combustion-powered SUV is getting a refresh, too, and today we can share all the details.
The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will still ride on a ladder frame, still have three locking differentials, still offer 9.5 inches of ground clearance, and can still successfully wade through 27.6 inches of water. In other words, it's every bit the off-road monster as the current version.
The advancements this year focus more on on-road performance, interior refinement and bringing interior technology up to the date with the rest of the Mercedes family (it’s multiple-generations-behind tech had been impossible to miss). To that end, the interior sees a substantial reboot, which starts before you even get inside. The G-Class finally gains proximity entry, though the doors still unlock with the G’s famously intense clunk. Once inside, you’ll see the 2025 G carries forward some styling cues from the previous version but with its widescreen display now running the latest MBUX infotainment software/UI with a control combination of touchscreen and redundant center console touchpad. Last year’s G still had old-school COMAND, which was solely controlled by the strange redundant combo of rotary knob and glossy touch pod contraption. The all-digital instrument panel has also been brought up to date, while a new Offroad Cockpit view takes advantage of the 360-degree camera system to provide an ”invisible hood” effect.
Other standard equipment additions include wireless phone charging, climate controlled cupholders and lane-centering steering assist for the adaptive cruise control system, while the options list gains a dual-screen rear entertainment system and Burmester sound system option with Dolby Atmos.
Although the big powertrain news will obviously be the all-electric version, the G 550 gets an all-new engine for 2025. Replacing the 4.0-liter V8 is a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six with a mild-hybrid system. Found elsewhere in the Mercedes lineup, the G’s version produces 443 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, representing an increase of 27 hp over the previous G 550 but a decrease of 37 fewer pound-feet.
The AMG G 63, pictured above, also adds 48-volt mild-hybrid tech to its hand-built 4.0-liter V8, but it produces the same 577 hp and 627 lb-ft as before, and still hits 60 in 4.5 seconds.That can drop to 4.2 seconds with the new AMG Performance Pack, though. It also raises the top speed to 150 mph and includes launch control, something you absolutely need in an SUV this size. Also optional on the AMG G 63 is AMG Active Ride Control, Mercedes' hydraulic, anti-rollbar-free suspension system, first seen on the AMG SL 63. This promises improved on-road manners, but it’s also similar to the technology that contributes to the Rivian R1S being such a uniquely capable vehicle off-road.
Should that sound appealing, there's also the new AMG Offroad Package Pro, which includes two new off-road-focused drive modes (AMG Traction Pro and customizable AMG Active Balance Control), smaller 20-inch wheels with all-terrain tires, Professional Line spare wheel holder (it can swing out separately from the swing gate) and the Professional Roof Rack with cheeky little ladder hanging off the rear. Basically, it’s the G 550’s Professional Edition applied to the G 63 with the running boards in place. And speaking of the Professional, its wood cargo floor would seem to now be available as an option on the standard G 550.
Outside, it may not seem like there’s any difference, but the numbers tell a different story. The drag co-efficient has fallen to 0.48 from 0.55, the result of multiple aerodynamic tweaks including resculpted A pillars. Visual changes for the G 550 include the four horizontal louvers in the grille and a enlarged lower bumper inlets with new inserts.
Mercedes hasn't yet announced pricing on any of these new packages, but just to set expectations, the current G 550 starts at $143,000, while life with a G 63 begins at $179,000 -- plus a few extra bags of cash to appease your greedy local dealership. With the tech and capability upgrades here, don't expect the new one to get any more affordable.
And what about that electric version? Stay tuned for more.
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue