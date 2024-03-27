Troubled Fisker slashes price of leftover 2023 models

Fisker announced a round of drastic price cuts in a bid to offload its inventory of unsold 2023-model-year cars and hoist itself out of dire financial straits. The only model in its range, an electric crossover called Ocean, will cost up to $24,000 less beginning on March 29, 2024.

The company offers three Ocean trim levels called Extreme, Ultra, and Sport, respectively. Updated pricing is as follows.

2023 Ocean Extreme: $37,499 ($24,000 less than before)

2023 Ocean Ultra: $34,999 ($18,000 less than before)

2023 Ocean Sport: $24,999 ($14,000 less than before)

Note that these figures exclude destination and available incentives.

Fisker notes that the price cuts only apply to 2023 models, which could deter some buyers. While these are new cars, and they feature the 2024 version of the company's operating system, some rival brands are already rolling out their 2025 models. To sweeten the deal, Fisker points out that the leftover 2023s are equipped with up to $7,000 in options including 22-inch wheels and extra-cost paint colors.

Time will tell whether these massive discounts ($24,000 is about the price of a new Hyundai Kona) will allow the brand to trim down excess inventory. The Ocean's launch has been dotted with problems, including loss of power while driving, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened a preliminary probe into the crossover due to four complaints "alleging unintended vehicle movement."

Meanwhile, all is not well at Fisker. The company laid off about 15% of its staff earlier in March 2024 and warned that it risks running out of money. It later paused production of the Ocean, which is built in Austria by contract manufacturer Magna, because it's sitting on a global inventory of around 4,700 unsold cars worth over $200 million. Its shares were suspended from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as talks with a major carmaker, widely rumored to be Nissan, fell through. Fisker has reportedly hired advisers for a potential bankruptcy.