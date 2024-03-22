2025 Lexus NX makes small changes, adds small price bumps

The 2025 Lexus NX follows in the tracks of the 2025 Lexus UX, adding a touch of additional spec for mostly small four-figure price increases. The changes are all about cosmetics and convenience, starting with Copper Crest being added to an exterior palette numbering 11 total colors. Lexus didn't provide an image of its compact crossover in Copper, but you know the shade from the 2023 RX 500h F Performance. It will cost $595 to get that color on the 2025 NX. Inside, occupants will enjoy two new USB-C ports in the center console, every trim will offer the option of a wireless charging pad, and buyers can spec the Luxury trim with a Macadamia-colored interior. Aiding driver ease, rain-sensing wipers, an electrically operated tailgate — which Lexus calls "Power Back Door" — and parking assist with automatic braking are standard for 2025. That's the extent of it.

There NX comes in three powertrains, 250, 350, 350h and 450h+, and four trims, Standard, Premium, Luxury and F Sport Handling. Prices rise on every powertrain, and not every powertrain comes in every trim. MSRPs for the 2025 NX, after the $1,150 destination charge, and their differences from 2023, are:

NX 250 Standard: $42,915 ($1,1,60)

$42,915 ($1,1,60) NX 350 AWD Standard: $46,675 ($1,160)

$46,675 ($1,160) NX 350 F Sport Handling: $51,285 ($670)

$51,285 ($670) NX 350h Standard: $47,225 ($1,460)

$47,225 ($1,460) NX 450h+ Luxury: $63,440 ($2,385)

$63,440 ($2,385) NX 450h+ F Sport Handling: $64,530 ($2,225)

The NX 250 powertrain pairs a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque with an eight-speed transmission. The entry-level version is the only front-driver of the bunch; getting all-wheel-drive means paying $1,600 more. The NX 350 steps up the powertrain to a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder sending 275 hp and 317 lb-ft through an eight-speed gearbox. The hybrid NX 350h returns to the 2.5-liter four-cylinder, appending two electric motors to push combined output to 240 hp; it's not much quicker than the NX 250, but its combined fuel economy soars to 39 miles per gallon, 11 mpg higher than the NX 250.

The plug-in hybrid NX 450h+ installs more powerful motors and a larger battery, taking combined output to 304 hp. It's also the fastest of the crew, needing 6 seconds flat to hit 60 miles per hour, and can go an estimated 37 miles on electric power.

