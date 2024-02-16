Official

Fisker's 2023 Ocean vehicles face NHTSA's preliminary probe

It's responding to complaints 'alleging unintended vehicle movement'

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a preliminary probe into claims of unintended vehicle movement in about 4,000 of Fisker's 2023 Ocean electric sport utility vehicles, the agency said on Friday.

The NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation received four complaints "alleging unintended vehicle movement" related to the 2023 Ocean model.

The complaints alleged an inability to shift into the park mode or into the intended gear, which could result in an unintended vehicle movement, the U.S. auto safety agency added.

One of the complaints alleged an injury, the NHTSA said.

Fisker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

