Refreshed 2025 Audi Q7 priced close to the outgoing model

In January, Audi showed the "purist" revisions made to the Q7 for the European market. The SUV's second refresh since this generation went on sale here in 2015, this was a cosmetic and light tech makeover to get the Q7 through the next few years while Audi gets its electric models out. The U.S. branch finally posted info on the update for our market, including the price for what we'll know as the 2025 Q7. Starting with the figures, MSRPs for the three trims after the $1,195 destination charge, and their changes from launch pricing for 2024, are:

Q7 45: $61,695 (up $1,000)

$61,695 (up $1,000) Q7 55: $66,995 ($500)

$66,995 ($500) SQ7: $91,995 ($195)

The 45 — Audi isn't finished with its powertrain-based naming structure yet — comes powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 261 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. The 55 raises the cylinder count by two, its turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 making 335 hp and 369 lb-ft. The SQ7 works with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 making 500 hp and 568 lb-ft. All shift through an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic sending power to all four wheels.

To the changes, Audi cut down on faux aluminum shiny trim to give the Q7 "a more purist look." Most exterior trim pieces are now body-colored except on the base version, on the SQ7, or when redone with the Black Package. Audi flipped the arrangement of the headlight main beam and daytime running lights, putting the DRLs above. Matrix LED headlights come standard, with HD Matrix LED with Audi Laser Light an option that adds the choice of four DRL signatures that can be chosen via the MMI (Multi Media Interface) system. An adaptive air suspension also comes with the base price, on every trim.

Interior changes put fresh gloss on the cabin overhaul from 2019. Three new trims come in either Natural Elm Burl Silver on the entry-level model, Matte Carbon Twill, or Matte Brushed Aluminum with silver embossing in the S line and SQ7. For increased driver awareness, a screen in the Virtual Cockpit will show other vehicles on the road by type — car, truck, or motorcycle — among other warnings and ADAS features. And Audi's MMI system gets compatibility with third-party apps like Amazon Music and Spotify.

The color palette welcomes Ascari Blue, Chili Red, and Sakhir Gold, and five new wheel designs come in sizes from 20 inches to 22 inches.

Performance updates are subtle. Revisions to the four-wheel-steering system are said to provide greater ease, while the SQ7 picks up a torque-vectoring rear differential and active roll stabilization when optioned with the S Sport Package.

The standard Q7 and the SQ7 are on their way to dealerships now.